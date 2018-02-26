How Much Bitcoin Does Elon Musk Own?

Elon Musk revealed on Twitter Thursday that he owns only 0.25 BTC a friend sent him many years ago. Additionally, he doesn’t even know where the amount is.

He was responding to a tweet from a user seeking to know why so many bots are impersonating him to push scams in cryptocurrencies.

Musk tweeted back,

“Not sure. I let Jack (Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey) know, but it’s still going.”

Claims of inventing Bitcoins

Sahil Gupta, a former intern at Musk’s SpaceX, posted a blog post positing that Musk is the Satoshi Nakamoto. Like any other person who does not know who Nakamoto really was, Gupta was trying to guess.

For instance, Gupta said the author of the original Bitcoin paper shares a number of similarities with Musk. This include mastery of C++ language, deep understanding of economics and cryptography, and the fact that Musk has many innovations.

Musk later denied that he was Nakamoto.

Additionally, Satoshi Nakamoto owns $8 billion worth of Bitcoins according to claims.

