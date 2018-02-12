EURUSD Needs To Regain 1.23
Feb. 12, 2018 8:33 AM ET
Helen Rush has been working in the financial markets since 2005, specializing in the International Foreign Exchange Market. She started as an individual trader learning about Forex when she was a student. First, Helen was interested solely in FX spot trading, but later on got the experience in options, interest rate derivatives, bonds, equities, and futures. Such a broad experience in developing trading strategies using cross markets analysis helps her in predicting economic surprises, thus serving as a good base for successful money management. In 2016, she joined the Capital Markets team as a senior analyst focusing on providing research and commentary on the foreign exchange market.
Summary
- The EURUSD pair is trying to stage a recovery after a major sell-off over the last week.
- Despite the mainly offered tone around the US dollar, the euro will hardly be able to resume its rally in the short term.
- In the short-term, the euro needs to regain the psychological 1.23 threshold in order to avoid a more significant slide.