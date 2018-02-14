Bitcoin: The Bottom Is In?

As the cryptocurrency market is gradually returning to confidence, bitcoin is cautiously extending its recovery and now appears to be looking for further gains.

The crypto market volatility has significantly decreased in the past week, after bitcoin reached three-month lows below $6,000 and since is licking its wounds.

However, following the recent spectacular roller-coaster ride and amid the continuing regulatory challenges, investors’ behavior will likely be more careful, suggesting the upside potential is limited in the short-term.