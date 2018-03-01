Cryptocurrency Market Is Getting Healthier

The price of bitcoin has mainly shrugged off the bearish news from the U.S. where the SEC shows signs of ramping up pressure on the ICO market.

The cryptocurrency market seems to be gradually getting adjusted to the idea that the industry is going to be regulated globally and that this is positive for its longer-term future.

Technically, bitcoin looks set for another attempt to regain the $11,000 level which keeps bulls in control since February 21st.