Trump Sinks AUD And CAD
Mar. 02, 2018 6:29 AM ET
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Contributor Since 2017
Helen Rush has been working in the financial markets since 2005, specializing in the International Foreign Exchange Market. She started as an individual trader learning about Forex when she was a student. First, Helen was interested solely in FX spot trading, but later on got the experience in options, interest rate derivatives, bonds, equities, and futures. Such a broad experience in developing trading strategies using cross markets analysis helps her in predicting economic surprises, thus serving as a good base for successful money management. In 2016, she joined the Capital Markets team as a senior analyst focusing on providing research and commentary on the foreign exchange market.
Summary
- The commodity currencies – Australian and Canadian dollars – have steepened their decline provoked initially by falling crude oil prices, along with the greenback recovery.
- It is so far unknown, whether Canada is on the list, but traders accelerates looney sell-off on the announcement yesterday evening.
- The aussie also pressed the mid-December lows yesterday and touched levels barely above the 0.77 mark.