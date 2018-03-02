Trump Sinks AUD And CAD

Mar. 02, 2018 6:29 AM ET
Helen Rush profile picture
Helen Rush's Blog
3 Followers
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Contributor Since 2017

Helen Rush has been working in the financial markets since 2005, specializing in the International Foreign Exchange Market. She started as an individual trader learning about Forex when she was a student. First, Helen was interested solely in FX spot trading, but later on got the experience in options, interest rate derivatives, bonds, equities, and futures. Such a broad experience in developing trading strategies using cross markets analysis helps her in predicting economic surprises, thus serving as a good base for successful money management. In 2016, she joined the Capital Markets team as a senior analyst focusing on providing research and commentary on the foreign exchange market.

Summary

  • The commodity currencies – Australian and Canadian dollars – have steepened their decline provoked initially by falling crude oil prices, along with the greenback recovery.
  • It is so far unknown, whether Canada is on the list, but traders accelerates looney sell-off on the announcement yesterday evening.
  • The aussie also pressed the mid-December lows yesterday and touched levels barely above the 0.77 mark.

The commodity currencies – Australian and Canadian dollars – have steepened their decline provoked initially by falling crude oil prices, along with the greenback recovery. The additional bearish driver emerged following the Trump’s decision to impose major tariffs on steel and aluminum from other countries – 25 per cent and 10 per cent respectively. The bearish pressure has eased somewhat on Friday, though both currencies remain vulnerable to further losses amid potential negative trade developments.

It is so far unknown, whether Canada is on the list, but traders accelerates looney sell-off on the announcement yesterday evening. As Canada is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the U.S., the risk for the country’s industry is high. Trump promised to impose tariffs next week, so in the short-term, the nervy traders will likely continue to short CAD which reached fresh lows for 2018 around 1.2895 on Thursday and is now trading around 1.2840.

The aussie also pressed the mid-December lows yesterday and touched levels barely above the 0.77 mark. Risks for AUDUSD are also bearish, considering that the Australian annual steel exports worth around $130 million. Besides, the growing fears of a real trade war between the US and China will inevitably put commodity currencies, including AUD, under a more intense pressure. With this in mind, the next downside goal for the aussie is the 0.77 level, while USDCAD could test December highs above 1.29 on fresh signals from Washington.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.