Amazon Is Raising The Price Of Prime Monthly Memberships By Nearly 20 Percent

Summary

Amazon Prime memberships are getting more expensive for those customers who want the flexibility to pay for the speedy shipping and media streaming program on a monthly basis.

The big giant Amazon has launched their Prime Membership service on 2nd Feb 2005 ( Near about 13 years ago) currently Amazon Prime is having 80 Million's current users.

Amazon Prime Price Increase

Initially, the Prime Membership Monthly Price was around $10 monthly that is now increasing too $12 monthly.

The reason behind Price Boost.

As we all know that Prime is the main source of Amazon marketing.Prime members mostly buy more items then a non-Prime user, hence now the company wants to increase the benefits of their Prime users.

The company already providing many benefits to there users such as a combination of shipping, shopping, and entertainment benefits.

The number of items eligible for unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping increased in recent years from 20 million to more than 100 million items.

So now the company expand their shipping network to almost 8,000 cities to provide one-day shipping.

That is why now the company wants to boost there price to 20% not only that Prime student price is also increased.

Happy with this Price Boost?

If you are happy with this price boost then you can continue using your Prime Membership & if you are unsatisfied with the price increase then you can cancel prime membership and its free trial.

Want to Know How to cancel Prime Membership watch the video given below.