Amazon Prime memberships are getting more expensive for those customers who want the flexibility to pay for the speedy shipping and media streaming program on a monthly basis.

Amazon Is Raising The Price Of Prime Monthly Memberships By Nearly 20 Percent

The big giant Amazon has launched their Prime Membership service on 2nd Feb 2005 ( Near about 13 years ago) currently Amazon Prime is having 80 Million's current users.

Initially, the Prime Membership Monthly Price was around $10 monthly that is now increasing too $12 monthly.

The reason behind Price Boost.

As we all know that Prime is the main source of Amazon marketing.Prime members mostly buy more items then a non-Prime user, hence now the company wants to increase the benefits of their Prime users.

The company already providing many benefits to there users such as a combination of shipping, shopping, and entertainment benefits.

The number of items eligible for unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping increased in recent years from 20 million to more than 100 million items.

So now the company expand their shipping network to almost 8,000 cities to provide one-day shipping.

That is why now the company wants to boost there price to 20% not only that Prime student price is also increased.

Happy with this Price Boost?

If you are happy with this price boost then you can continue using your Prime Membership & if you are unsatisfied with the price increase then you can cancel prime membership and its free trial.

Want to Know How to cancel Prime Membership watch the video given below.