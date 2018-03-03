A Counter-Cyclical Response

HLI trades at ~12.5x EV/EBITDA, which is relatively high by the industry average. But long-term upside would be considered as the acquisitions will continue supporting the incremental returns.

HLI has developed a solid management platform able to provide a countercyclical buffer against a drop in M&A activity as the restructuring segment is well positioned for growth.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), a leading investment bank with expertise in M&A, Advisory, and restructuring services, has been focused on growing organically and through acquisitions while simultaneously expanding its business across Europe. Accordingly, every acquisition has been oriented not only to reinforce its core business but also to expand its market share.

HLI has been around since 1972 but went public for the first time in 2015. The firm got famous for advising in three of the largest restructuring transactions of all time, namely that of Lehman Brothers, General Motor, and Washington Mutual. The firm proved to be highly competitive and emerged a market leader in the U.S. mid-cap scene in all the three business segments that they operate.

Segments & Acquisitions

The corporate finance segment provides strategic M&A advisory from both buy and sell side for under $5 billion market-cap firms and capital market advisory related to financing solutions for public and privately held firms. The positive economic outlook on M&A deals and access to capital led to strong revenue growth, with a year-over-year change increase of 17% in 2017. Acquiring Milestone in 2012 and Archpoint in 2014 represented an increase in the range of services such as depositary, brokerage asset management, and improved the industry-specific knowledge in the Saas advisory works.

From the outset, HLI has advised clients on insolvency proceedings supporting negotiations, recapitalisation, and out-of-court settlements. Strategically, this practice serves as a countercyclical hedging, with increased revenue levels when M&A deals may be reduced. The prolonged economic growth might have had adversely affected the segment growth potential, hindering further enhancement. Nevertheless, the 2014 disturbances in the oil and gas industry had a positive impact in the restructuring segment and added 30% in revenue growth by transactions such as Magnum Hunter and Sabine ltd. It contributed in placing the restructuring division as one of the leading restructuring groups with a 3-year segment CAGR of 60%.

The 2014 acquisition of Leonardo was driven not only by common interests to expand the business across the European continent but also to reduce the geographic risk exposure to the United States. It supported the revenue base and served to decrease the earnings volatility through economic cycles as the revenue contribution between the two main segments were getting parallel.

The advisory division provides financial valuations, opinions and a variety of strategic consulting services. Just as in other segments, the 2015 Mcqueen acquisition served as a catalyst for rapprochement to the U.K. and added market depth in the consumer industry for the corporate finance division. Most importantly, they acquired Black-Stone, incorporating a new business niche in trading patents and intellectual property. This last acquisition would provide a growth opportunity in the long term as the majority of its broad Saas customer base is involved in new knowledge creation investments.

In 2018, the acquisition of Quayle Munro implied the reinforcement of the advisory division for corporate finance services. Along the same line, it would again be oriented to add expertise in the technology segment (data and analysis) as well as improve the presence Europe’s financial institutions.

Financial Analysis

When I first took a look at the company’s filings for value-adding features, I realised that like other financial firms, the nature of HLI’s business makes the periodic filings particularly challenging to review. A case in point is the revenues that consist progress and completion fees, and while these firsts are only upon substantial completion, completion fees are based on management estimates or the successful completion of the transaction, which require approval from the courts or other regulatory authority. It might be readily understood, but the results largely depend on the timing of the closing transactions, which sometimes make it difficult to estimate.

A growing division within a stable structure is usually challenging, with regard to results, as expenditures may exceed its efficient operating conditions. But it was not the case, HLI has done an impressive job concerning the largest expenses of the restructuring segment.

HLI growing stability as a business is reflected in their finances

The financial condition chart above reveals HLI’s prospects and highlights that during these last three years, HLI has been in a rewarding growth mode as the acquisitions have positively impacted the 2017 FCFF growth. It does not only affect shareholders’ returns but also allowed to increase debt reliance. In this regard, DuPont analysis would be useful in understanding how leverage affected the firm’s returns in equity.

DuPont analysis really matters because we need to understand what is driving the company’s ROE. While the operating efficiency remains constant, the firm is loading debt into the capital structure without disrupting the efficiency of asset use. The positive impact on both ROE and ROIC additionally verify the potential to perform incremental returns through their acquisitions.

Risks

In the years immediately following the financial crisis, special emphasis was laid on the tools used to address and mitigate the operational risks faced by financial institutions. There is some concern as to whether to consider human capital as the backbone supportive of financial companies’ success rather than as a risk factor, where the lack of talent and misconduct would negatively affect to the firm’s reputation. To shed light on this problem, we should accurately measure the staff responses to different scenarios by looking at closed transactions.

Accordingly, restructuring transactions may be useful, since the staff would be involved in complex negotiations, and the coordination with the judicial team can be critical. As demonstrated in the 2014 Codere restructuring, to avoid the bankruptcy of the Spanish branch, the creation of two LuxCo was a singular and necessary move to guarantee the firm’s survival. The resolution involved the creation of a British branch (Codere U.K.), which was used as a strategic coordinator of the Luxembourg debt issues. This intentional and artificial action named “Forum shopping” was finally accepted by the U.K. courts, which recognised not only the creativity and good intention to implement the creditor agreement but also the 75% requirement of the bondholder adhesion level to implement the restructuring process.

To evaluate financial risk, going through the capital structure of HLI and peer group would be necessary to show the different type of players. The cautious group, comprised of HLI, MC, and PJT, chose to grow without debt on their balance sheet. The modest group, composed of LAZ and EVER, have around 10-25% debt on their balance sheet. Historically, EVER has used its debt to fund II and Trilantic, its private equity vehicles placed in Mexico. Conversely, LAZ has been focused on refinancing its share repurchase program, which increased by $5.1m during 2016.

EVER and LAZ manage and invest capital on behalf of third parties through a series of investment vehicles, such as Hedge funds, ETF mutual funds, principally as an economic hedge against their compensation program. It may, however, accentuate their business exposition to off-balance sheet credit and market risk. In this regard, LAZ may have adaptive capacity to a changing trend, but the drawdowns from the equity market may compromise the volume of assets under management. From a conservative perspective, the fact that HLI is neither using debt nor involved in asset management services brings flexibility benefits against adverse economic shocks.

While the peer group is involved in similar activities, there are significant differences in the provided services. For instance, while LAZ remains in an advisory position, HLI supports and executes transactions, getting more involved in bankruptcy procedures. In this regard, undergoing financial restructuring and creditor constituencies at all levels of the capital structure. Apparently, the exposure to events is greater as costs are incurred on the projects in progress. But in reality, it allows HLI to establish better customer relations and achieve greater payoff for additional services.

Valuation

When determining the fair value of HLI, this model would consider a sum-of-parts valuation based on income and market approaches.

Turning to forward-looking methods, DCF would be used to value the firm on the basis of the NPV of its future free cash flows discounted by an appropriate discount rate. To terminal growth, the model uses five-year forecasts. While perpetual growth captures the business value beyond the projection period, the applied rate may constitute approximately 75% of the value in a 5-year DCF. Consequently, assuming 2.5% growth would avoid taking up extreme assumptions. Using the market debt to equity, the beta was determined to be 0.97 leading to a WACC of 8.6%.

Typically, a large number of assumptions would add complexity to the process. But more importantly, potential catalysts may also add bias and disruptions to the model. Thus, predictions would be based on historical performance, competitive positioning and the neutral assessment between M&A and restructuring activity. In this context, the base scenario envisages management estimates for the relevant metrics. Since the variations reflected in both the worst and best cases would influence the outcome of the analysis, such scenarios would not be shown.

It is worth noting that the terminal value accounts for 82% of the total EV, making DCF workarounds highly susceptible to changes in perpetual growth rate. Given the underlying assumptions, HLI’s fair value compared to current market price comprises a 14% upside.

The question is whether there are reasons to believe that HLI will perform better than its peer group shortly. By providing an additional view, we contrast the DCF outcomes subjected to assumption bias with the market perception regarding the industry.

The standard practice states that EV/EBITDA can be directly used as a comparison among peers. The point here is that we should not assume that they grow at the same level.

Notwithstanding that HLI is the third largest competitor except for EVER and LAZ, the firm has a similar profitability level but stronger historical growth prospects than competitors. Considering the qualitative factors affecting the industry, HLI represents a similar investment risk as the peers collectively. This analysis leads to an intrinsic value of $42.4 for Houlihan, 6.4% overpriced.

Considering the differences in both operating activity and fee revenue generation among the peer group, relative valuation approach could be partly considered as results could cast doubt on its objectivity. Consequently, the HLI’s investment decision would not be complete without considering the potential core factors.

Bottom line

Ultimately, HLI has developed a solid management platform capable of providing a countercyclical buffer against falls in M&A activity, as the restructuring segment is well positioned for growth. HLI is fairly priced in the $46 – $52 range level, but significant long-term upside should be considered if 2018 results not only confirm management expectation regarding M&A market outlook but also the targeted positioning of the recent acquisitions.

Disclosure I am/we are long HLI

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.