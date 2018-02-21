Cloud Computing And Blockchain: Why Ethereum Is Better Than Bitcoin

However, Ethereum is one of the few -- if not the only -- cryptocurrency that holds intrinsic value as an investment vehicle.

Right now, I sit trapped in FOMO — fear of missing out — on returns from increasing my stakes in cryptos. I hold roughly 40% Monero (XMR), 40% Ethereum (NYSE:ETH), and 20% Bitcoin(OTCQX:GBTC). I’ve generated annualized returns of several thousand percent from a simple buy-and-hold strategy. Currently, I'm planning on reducing my position in Monero and eliminating my stake in Bitcoin, moving all crypto-assets into Ethereum.

I believe Bitcoin is largely a speculative bubble — with block sizes too small, transaction fees too large, and volatility too high, I don’t think the world will truly adopt Bitcoin as a store of value. Then again, markets are irrational — perhaps I should say the world shouldn’t accept Bitcoin as a store of value. Bitcoin is a first-generation proof of concept in decentralized currency systems free from government regulation and corporate monopolization, but it lacks the technology to eventually power every financial transaction, unlike Ethereum or Bitcoin Cash, depending who you ask.

Ethereum offers one thing no other cryptocurrency does: backing with actual value creation. With Smart Contracts and the ERC20 protocol, not only is every Ether backed by some amount of potential computing power, but they’re also required to deploy said smart contracts on the Ethereum network. ICOs — which are universally recognized to be almost entirely a bubble — utilize the ERC20 token protocol. Legitimate uses of the Blockchain, such as Shipchain, also require the use of Ether to run the contract as well as to pay the “gas,” or transaction, fees.

Though it has had its fair share of technical issues — CryptoKitties caused a massive slowdown in the Ethereum network — Ethereum is slated to quietly dominate the blockchain through the next decade. On top of its already-revolutionary smart contracts and distributed computing, its developer, Vitalik Buterin, is well-known and open, which lends significant legitimacy to Ethereum as a store of value — unlike Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, who is largely anonymous -- though it is speculated that Elon Musk (TSLA) could be Satoshi (https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/305315). He has since denied it.

Despite hitting all-time highs, I plan on increasing my stake in ETH — with a market cap of less than 81 billion USD at the time of writing (coinmarketcap.com), if we hypothesize that within a few years Ethereum will be a mere 1% of all world currency, we see a price target of (roughly) seven thousand per token — more than ten times its current value. Personally, I think Ethereum will break several trillion in market cap by 2027, signaling a price target of over twenty thousand per single token. Ethereum is still largely unnoticed by Wall Street and new money entering positions in Bitcoin — remember in 2013 when Bitcoin was only a few hundred, despite the occasional media report? That’s the stage Ethereum is in right now — but with infinite potential and scope.