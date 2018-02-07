When Do Electric Vehicles Replace Petrol-Driven Cars?

Ever since the first Tesla Roadster was delivered to the happy customers in 2008, electric vehicles (EVs) have been rapidly gaining popularity among the masses and increasing their market share. For example, such giants as DHL and FedEx have recently ordered a number of Tesla Semis - electric trucks – for their supply chains. Over the past decade, the technologies used in manufacturing electric cars have evolved tremendously, making them more attractive to drivers than ever. That said, is the future of electricity-powered cars really so bright? If they are so popular and have so many benefits, why are there still so many gasoline-fueled cars on our roads? Will all regular vehicles disappear soon, yielding their place to battery-only transport? As it turns out, it's not all bed of roses for the new generation of cars.

Benefits of EVs

Electric vehicles have a number of advantages over their long-standing counterparts – cars with an internal combustion engine.

1. Ecological Benefit

Electric vehicles are “green.” Their use can help reduce the carbon dioxide emissions dramatically. While an EV is not actually zero-emission because of the power generation at a plant, the amount of CO2 produced for powering an EV for a 100-mile trip is low: only 32 lbs. By contrast, a gas-powered car emits 75 lbs of carbon dioxide over the same distance.

2. Low Noise Level

EVs are also almost noiseless. All that drivers hear is the humming of tires as the car is moving. A regular car, on the other hand, can generate noise up to 80 decibels.

3. Cost Effectiveness

The cost of an EV ownership over the past ten years has gone down considerably. While most electric cars are still expensive, costing $30,000 and more, many states offer incentives to their buyers. There is also a federal income tax credit amounting to $7,500. That way, the price of an EV can decrease by almost ten thousand dollars.

4. Better Energy Efficiency

An EV is more energy efficient than a car with an internal combustion engine. While the latter ultimately uses only 15% of its fuel, an electric car turns the chemical energy to electricity with just a 10-percent loss.

5. Low Maintenance Cost

Some experts in the field say that the cost of maintaining a regular car will soon be a third higher than that of an EV. That's thanks to the following.

EVs have far fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars do. Normally an electric vehicle has around 20 moving parts compared to hundreds that an internal combustion engine comprises. As a result, there are almost no parts that wear out or break down.

An electric car requires no oil. By contrast, changing the oil in a gas-fueled vehicle may cost around $200 dollars a year (oil change is necessary after 3-5,000 miles).

The service life of EV brakes is longer because the mechanism reverses the electric motor in order to stop. A regular car applies mechanical friction instead.

The battery in an EV is more reliable and durable, with many electric car manufacturers offering long-mile warranties (for instance, 8 year/100,000 miles).

6. Cheap Electricity

Electricity for powering EVs is much cheaper than gas. With some gas-fueled cars, if you drive 15,000 miles a year for five years, you may have to pay slightly over $10,000. If you cover the same distance in an EV, you will only have to spend about $3,000 on electricity.

Drawbacks of EVs

With so many points of attraction, there are some things that curb the development of the new car manufacturing industry segment.

1. Lack of Electric Car Repair Professionals

While an EV can be more reliable than a car with an internal combustion engine and rarely breaks down, it may still occasionally get out of order. Then, the car owner needs to find a specialized repair shop, but that's not easy. Most mechanics have been trained to deal with gas-powered cars and have no idea about the structure of an electric motor. The situation is getting better, though. For instance, many car service specialists from HireRush.com say they have already had some experience repairing electric motors, and the number of mechanics capable of putting an EV back on track in the United States will only grow.

2. Poor Infrastructure

Another obstacle is a limited number of charging stations for EVs available at the moment. If an EV owner suddenly discovers they are low on electricity and there is no charging point nearby, they may get stuck where they are. That is changing, too, with many big car companies developing their networks of charging stations.

3. High Cost of Battery Replacement

However reliable and high-quality battery an EV may have, it will lose its hold of charge sooner or later. Then, it will have to be replaced (normally once every 3-10 years). That could be a problem for most car owners since a new battery pack is extremely expensive. For example, a new Nissan Leaf battery costs around $15,000. That's the most important price-shaping factor for an EV.

4. Long Recharge Time

While it takes just minutes to fuel a regular gas-powered car, a full EV battery recharge may require up to 6 hours. Many electric car owners consider having their home charging stations for that reason, but it certainly augments maintenance expenses.

5. Limited Traveling Range and Power

When it comes to climbing and accelerating quickly, old-fashioned cars are superior to their electric brethren. They can also travel over a much longer range without refueling than EVs. The maximum range of electric vehicles on the average doesn't exceed 100 miles.

Future of EVs

Despite those hurdles, most experts agree that the market of EVs is going to grow worldwide and in the U.S. in particular. According to some predictions, by 2030 the share of EVs on the American soil will reach 35%. By 2022, the price of a lower-segment EV is expected to fall to $22,000, which will make electric vehicles more affordable for a great number of customers.

At the same time, some people believe that electric cars will hardly replace regular vehicles in the foreseeable future. They explain it by several factors.

Although the stock of Tesla costs more than that of giants like GM, the revenues of the latter amount to billions of dollars. The situation, in the view of the analysts, will hardly change soon.

The cost of producing EVs is going down, but not so fast as it did for other technologies such as computer components.

New technological advances are making gas-powered cars more reliable and efficient.

Bottom line: Battery-only cars will not oust regular ones from the market. Most manufacturers will rely on hybrids: vehicles that have an electric motor alongside an internal combustion engine.