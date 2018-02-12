Markets Overview: We Are All Landing On Mars

A professional that joined the industry about 10 years ago has only heared about high rates and tightening policies in the books. Since 2009 indeed, exotic monetary policies have pushed up the market in a slow, long bull run, almost leading by the hand major indices.

What is happening now? Few days ago we have experienced one of the greatest fall of the major market indices with, among others, the Dow taking a 666 points drop. But what triggered that?

Clearly the good old inflation took its part at the ball. The graph is neat, treasury yields reached almost 2.8% on February 1st, levels not often seen in the past decade.

If at the recipe you add US conveying strong rise in wages and US tax reform you can easily obtain a perfect trigger for that constantly low VIX, against which everyone was betting.

In a situation where everybody is heading in non explored lands, the high uncertainty that such an expectation can cause is exponentially increased. And as we all know when you do not know what you do you just simply withdraw your cash and run away.

That is exactly how global economy fears have been translated into the equity market but, there is something more.

Indeed, there is a new player moving those prices, increasing its weight as derivatives spread, it is called the VIX.

Now, I just want to report a brief and concise story about who made millions out of it. A tiny little hedge fund in the US, managed by J.B. reported testually: "We saw people pricing this as a 1-in-5,000 event, but it was more like a one-in-five-year event.".

That is how, contary to who was "hoping" for a simple correction, they somehow figured how to make something different, observe.

This tiny little hedge fund was laughed in the face when they started trading derivatives to "buy the VIX", few days later they headed home with $17.5 million payday on a $200,000 bet.

Score of a lifetime? Yes.

But, that is not the point. As we know derivatives are a "zero sum game", he won $17.5 million on VIX, someone had taken the losses though.

That is exactly what you obtain when you combine market turbolence with powerful derivatives (even options on vix for who is from the field), the perfect blueprint to build a giant weight to emphatize market fears.

Does this huge turbolence mean something? Not necessarily.

Someone is arguing about simple market correction, some others are betting for a new bull market. Who's right? Who's wrong? Who knows? No one knows yet, at the end of the day, often markets are driven by expectations rather than by facts.

The question remains though. What I mentioned at the very beginning finds its room now: "ten years back professionals have seen a bull market only in the books." and I should add: "No one has ever seen a bull market like this."

This time is different, for years interest rates have been way too low to be decreased further and massive central banks assets buys have occurred. Now, we are all expecting the economy to return to "normal".

Central banks will sell their assets, markets will appreciate and they will also commence with a new interest rate bull run to break this new huge coming growth escalation.

Really?

DOLLAR INDEX SPOT (Source: Bloomberg)

An upcoming growth shouldn't let the USD skyrocketing?

BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX (Source: Bloomberg)

And what about commodities? Does they look like there is something going on behind the scenes?

Maybe not.

I conclude saying that many of the inter-market relationships that used to hold do not seem to behave anymore meaning that QE and extra-ordinary policies have created something that no one ever had the pleasure to meet before. Having said that, I must highlight, I do not want to be neither a bearish or a bullish prophet, but this thought should highlight that wherever we are heading seems like we are landing on Mars as the Moon is not enoigh anymore.