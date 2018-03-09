Is Goodyear working on any other new projects? Yes, a tire that harvestsenergy through photosynthesis; though it's a work in progress, it seems like anexcellent idea.

What about the intelligent tire? Nothing short of amazing. It has features that can revolutionize the transport industry. The most notable one being the integration of IoT in the product.

How is Goodyear fairing at the stock exchange? With the decline in the industry, Goodyear has experienced stable growth and handsome profits last year.

What is Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) up to this year? We take a look at the intelligent tire, the latest invention they presented at the 2018 Geneva International Motor show.

What has Goodyear been working on this year?

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) has been working on an intelligent tire prototype for the last few years. Consequently, they have a prototype that appears to cause ripples across the rubber and tire industry; it's a game changer. The company displayed the tire in the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show, and from a distance, it looks like a regular tire. However, Goodyear has added the IoT technology to this tire making it smart. How cool is that?

What about the stocks?

According to statistics, the industry has seen a steady decline of 6.2%, but Goodyear's shares have declined by 5.6% only. That shows that they are performing well in a declining industry. Last year, the company generated $8 billion in revenues, globally. That's pretty impressive, and plans are underway to increase that to $47 billion in 2020, Tirebuyer spokespman says.

Due to this factors as well as the new promo code policy, Goodyear's stock prices have experienced a rise in the recent past; making it a viable investment option.

What are features of the intelligent tire?

The tire comes with sensors and cloud-based algorithms that work seamlessly with a mobile app in real time. It's an intelligent move since smart devices have seen an increase in popularity recently. Besides, the new invention looks like a great idea for fleet managers. The sensors take the reading of tire pressure, condition and temperature then send the data to a mobile app.

With this information, fleet managers can identify a problem before it happens. It helps get rid of the downtimes that can be costly to transport providers. Further, the tire can tell the exact distance from point A to B. Cutting the cost of operations keeping fuel costs in check and identifying tire issues before they happen.

The Oxygene: Another ingenious invention

Goodyear does not stop at the intelligent tire; they go ahead with an ambitious plan to introduce a tire with a photosynthesis concept. The tire named Oxygene takes in carbon dioxide, and moisture from the environment then produces energy and oxygen as by-products. The energy could be used to power some onboard sensors, safety lights, and a processing unit. It is also connected to the Li-Fi, allowing communications with other cars and devices.

This invention is undoubtedly a great one, but it's not ready for the market yet. Scientists have tried harvesting power through photosynthesis method for many years without success. But with continued efforts, the Goodyear scientists might have a better prototype in the future.