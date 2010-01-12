Denny's Grand Slams -- The Chart Pattern, Not The Breakfast

We are all about the best set ups, forget the rest and letting them come to us vs chasing.





Denny's Grand Slams -- They Aren't Just For Breakfast Anymore





A Denny's Grand Slam occurs when a stock that has broken out into new highs or is in a prolonged uptrend gets slammed back down to support of the prior breakout or the 50-Day moving average.



We call it Denny's Grand Slam because when it gets slammed down to support, buying the stock at that point becomes a cheap meal.



Here's some examples:













We have a lot of stocks that are very extended, including several that could experience a Denny's Grand Slam by dipping to support of a recent breakout or the 50-day moving average.



The proper place to buy them is on a pullback to chart support or the 50-day moving average -- ideally as the indexes are doing the same. That's called trading in tandem with the market.