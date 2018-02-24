Intel Did Not Tell Cybersecurity Officials About Chip Flaws

Intel did not inform U.S. cyber security officials of the so-called Meltdown and Spectre chip security flaws until they leaked to the public.

Intel did not inform U.S. cyber security officials of the so-called Meltdown and Spectre chip security flaws until they leaked to the public, six months after Alphabet notified the chipmaker of the problems, according to letters sent by tech companies to lawmakers on Thursday.

Current and former U.S. government officials have raised concerns that the government was not informed of the flaws before they became public because the flaws potentially held national security implications. Intel said it did not think the flaws needed to be shared with U.S. authorities as hackers had not exploited the vulnerabilities.

Intel did not tell the United States Computer Emergency Readiness Team, better known as US-CERT, about Meltdown and Spectre until Jan. 3, after reports on them in online technology site The Register had begun to circulate.

US-CERT, which issues warnings about cyber security problems to the public and private sector, did not respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet said that security researchers at its Google Project Zero informed chipmakers Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and SoftBank Group-owned ARM Holdings of the problems in June.

Alphabet gave the chipmakers 90 days to fix the issues before publicly disclosing them, standard practice in the cyber security industry intended to give the targets of bugs time to fix them before hackers can take advantage of the flaws.

Intel said it did not perform an analysis of whether the flaws might harm critical infrastructure because it did not think it could affect industrial control systems. But Intel said that it did inform other technology companies that use its chips of the issue, according to its letter.

AMD, ARM, Microsoft and Amazon also responded to questions from lawmakers.