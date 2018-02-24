China Is Letting The Yuan Crush The Dollar — Trump Is Just One Reason Why

Against a trade-weighted basket of currencies, the Chinese yuan is still mostly stable.

Experts say Beijing is allowing the move so it will not appear to be manipulating its currency downward.

The Chinese yuan has gained 10 percent against the dollar since the start of 2017.

Although the strength of the yuan against the dollar is in part due to the greenback's weakness, experts from FuninUSA said the world's second-largest economy is also propping up its currency to appease President Donald Trump.

China has "reversed the rise" of the dollar against the yuan, and there's now "meaningful" strength against the greenback.

Part of this was likely a response to the election of President Trump and the need to avoid being labelled a currency manipulator, according to the analysis of Funinusa.

On the 2016 campaign trail, Trump repeatedly said he would name China a currency manipulator from his first day in office. That has not happened.

Instead, the Chinese yuan rose almost 7 percent against the dollar in 2017, reversing three consecutive years of depreciation. In January, China's currency extended gains by another 3.5 percent.

At the same time, Beijing repeatedly stressed its desire to keep the currency stable — and it actually has managed to engineer this phenomenon against a basket of different currencies.