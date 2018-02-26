The Threat Of Cryptocurrency To Traditional Banks

Widespread adoption of new technologies in financial services, including cryptocurrencies, could require substantial expenditures in order to adapt to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences.

Cryptocurrencies pose a competitive threat to Bank of America's business, the company said on Thursday.According to FuninUSA

Clients may choose to conduct business with other market participants who engage in business or offer products in areas they deem speculative or risky, such as cryptocurrencies. Such increased competition may "negatively affect their earnings"

Reporters added that widespread adoption of new technologies in financial services, including cryptocurrencies, "could require substantial expenditures" in order to adapt to evolving industry standards and consumer preferences.





Reported by FuninUSA, popular interest in digital currencies has taken off in the last several months, helping send bitcoin from less than $1,000 at the beginning of 2017 to a high above $19,000 in mid-December. Bitcoin was trading well off its record highs Friday, at around $10,000.

Analysts from FuninUSA also noted that digital currencies limit the bank's ability to track movement of funds and comply with laws such as anti-money laundering regulation.