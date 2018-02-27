Walmart’s Plunge This Week Shows Investors Should Be Skeptical Of Big Growth After Deals

The retailer admitted the "majority" of the drop in sales growth was due to its Jet.com business fully passing its one-year acquisition anniversary.

Walmart shareholders fell victim to elevated expectations as the retailer's e-commerce sales growth, previously boosted by its Jet.com acquisition, waned.

Walmart's shares plunged 13 percent in the two trading sessions after the retailer reported fourth-quarter financials Tuesday morning. Its online sales grew just 23 percent year-over-year during the quarter ending in January, down from the prior quarter's 50 percent increase. In comparison, Amazon's sales rose 38 percent in its latest quarter.

Walmart's "slowdown in digital sales is a bit perplexing" commentator from FuninUSA said.

Walmart did not break out the specific incremental revenue numbers or percent of sales that came from the acquisition, making it difficult for investors to figure out the true apples-to-apples year-over-year growth figures.

Even though analysts knew Jet.com's sales added to Walmart's e-commerce sales growth, many analysts gushed over the retailer's online sales numbers last year anyway.

Investors from FuninUSA thought the retailer had proven its ability to compete with Amazon in November as a result of the growth numbers.

But Walmart's January quarter online sales growth deceleration, more than one full year after the Jet.com deal, proved the hyper-growth numbers were mainly due to the acquisition.

The retailer admitted the "majority" of the drop in sales growth was due to its Jet.com business fully passing its one-year acquisition anniversary. According to reports from FuninUSA.

Investors and analysts should be skeptical when companies generate stunning business growth numbers after significant acquisitions. The metrics may not be an accurate portrayal of the long-term sustainable growth rates of a business.