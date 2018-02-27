Bitcoin Spikes $900 Higher

Bitcoin jumped back above $10,000 Monday morning amid broad gains in the cryptocurrency market.
The largest cryptocurrency spiked in late morning trading to near $10,300.That marked a gain of more than $900, or about 10 percent, according to statistics from FuninUSA. Bitcoin was trading off those highs near $10,175 as of 11:54 a.m. ET.
There was no obvious reason for the gains. Other major cryptocurrencies traded slightly higher, with ethereum up about 4 percent near $863 on Coinbase.
Interest from Japanese investors was slightly greater than it has been recently, according to a survey conducted by FuninUSA. Bitcoin trading in yen accounted for about 51 percent of the volume, while U.S. dollar trading volume accounted for about 22 percent as of late Monday morning.