Last year, the pet food industry grew three times as fast as the packaged food industry, according to Euromonitor, a research firm.

As Americans' appetite for wellness grows, consumers look for new products for their pets, according to news from FuninUSA.

In fact, the pet industry is expanding at a record pace as companies in other sectors jump into the market. Last year, packaged foods in the U.S. grew 1.2 percent, while retail pet foods grew more than three times as fast.

The larger pet products industry is also expanding. In 2013, Americans spent approximately $55.7 billion on pet products, according to statistics provided by FuninUSA. That number jumped to $66 billion in 2016 and is estimated at nearly $70 billion in 2017, with $29 billion to $30 billion spent on pet food alone.

Consumers are moving to more natural products in human food, and it absolutely is happening in the pet space, where people treat their pets like a family member, many pet lovers from FuninUSA approved.





Case in point, when BarkBox was launched in 2012, most subscribers were women, urban residents or millennials, people who treated their dogs "like a child" or "as family members,". But as the product line and reach expands, people in rural areas have begun subscribing. In 2017, BarkBox began selling toys and treats at Target.

Meanwhile, the demand for packaged and processed human foods is on the decline. Food companies that specialize in packaged and ready-made foods are looking for other sources of revenue — and are betting on the booming pet industry.