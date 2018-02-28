Why European Stocks Could Be A Canary In A Coal Mine

The Euro Stoxx 50 index has shown significant weakness lately and will likely.

Equity markets in the U.S. are on the road to recovering post-correction losses, but European stocks may be set to stall out, according to a recent FuninUSA report.

The Euro Stoxx 50 index has shown significant weakness lately and will likely continue underperforming the S&P 500, according to Mike Dong, FuninUSA's head of technical analysis.

At this juncture, the index could prove to be a sort of canary in a coal mine.Here are his reasons.

• European markets are increasingly a potential warning for the overall global equity cycle. In other words, major European stock markets' relative underperformance could be the weakness showing its head before other markets follow suit.

• Broadening global participation has been central to Oppenheimer's positive outlook, given the evidence that around major market tops, typically at least one major market average begins to break down ahead of the others.

• In early February, the Europe Stoxx 50 index broke through its 200-day moving average and hasn't been able to recapture that level in the following weeks.