Alibaba Launches A.I., Big Data Cloud Products In Europe In Challenge To Amazon, Microsoft

The Chinese tech giant launched cloud products around artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in Europe that have already been in use in other markets including China.

One product allows users to take a photo of an item with Alibaba's AI able to then bring up the product on an e-commerce website. Another product is aimed at finding security vulnerabilities in a network.

But so far, Alibaba's efforts have focused on serving Chinese customers operating in Europe. Now it wants to try and sign up European businesses.

Alibaba currently only has one data center in Europe — in Frankfurt, Germany — which serves the whole region. Alibaba is planning to open new data centers in the continent, but gave no further details.

The cloud business is Alibaba's fastest-growing unit, with revenues growing 104 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 3.6 billion yuan ($570.6 million). It has more than 1 million paying customers. Cloud still makes up just 4 percent of total revenues for Alibaba.

However, Alibaba still trails Microsoft and Amazon globally. Amazon Web Services, the e-commerce company's cloud division, raked in revenue of $5.11 billion in the fourth quarter last year.