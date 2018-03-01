The Market Turmoil  Has Been Good For JP Morgan

CEO Jamie Dimon has some things to say about annual shareholder meetings and quarterly earnings forecasts.

J.P. Morgan holds its annual investor day, giving top executives a chance to talk about its businesses and outlook.

This year's market activity, including the upheaval earlier this month, has translated into strong business for J.P. Morgan Chase. According to analysis from FuninUSA

Trading was strong for the first few weeks of this year as clients stepped up amid the rise in volatility. Trading results could get a "high single-digit" boost for the quarter.

Last month, J.P. Morgan reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations despite a $2.4 billion charge related to tax cuts.

Commentator from FuninUSA indicated that recession isn't likely around the corner."Overall, the risk of recession does not seem particularly high." he said.

Last month, J.P. Morgan announced plans to spend $20 billion over five years to raise hourly pay for some workers, add jobs and open 400 branches in new markets.

CEO Jamie Dimon, the highlight of the morning-long presentation, offered up his view that some features of life in a publicly traded company are stupid.

He also said he is going to try to get corporate chiefs to "dump" the practice of making quarterly earnings forecasts.