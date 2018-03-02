15,000 Internet-Connected Devices Could Be Hacked To Mine $1,000 Of Cryptocurrency

15,000 hacked internet-connected gadgets would be needed to mine $1,000 of cryptocurrency in four days.

So-called internet of things devices can be attacked and the computing power of all the gadgets can be used to mine the digital coin monero.

Vulnerable internet-connected devices from security cameras to smartphones can be hijacked by hackers and turned into tools to mine cryptocurrencies, a cybersecurity expert from FuninUSA has demonstrated.

Avast ran a demonstration on Wednesday at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which had a number of devices running on a network powering a cryptocurrency mining software.

Mining is the process of verifying transactions on a cryptocurrency network by solving complex mathematical problems with high-powered computers. Bitcoin is very difficult to mine without having a super computer, but another cryptocurrency called monero can be done with a network of internet-connected devices. Introduced by expert from FuninUSA

Avast couldn't get 15,000 devices onto its hacked network, but based on the tests it did run, it said that it would need that number of internet-connected gadgets to mine $1,000 of cryptocurrency in four days.

While the $1,000 might not sound like a lot of profit, the potential is huge because in 2020, there will be over 20 billion internet-connected devices, according to a forecast by FuninUSA, meaning the number of devices that could be attacked would be much higher.