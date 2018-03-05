S&P 500 And Nasdaq Close Higher As Health Care Jumps, But Snap 2-Week Winning Streaks

The Nasdaq composite rose 1.1 percent. At its low, it fell as much as 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 ended 0.5 percent higher after falling more than 1 percent.

U.S. stocks closed well off session lows on Friday, helped by a sharp rise in health care shares.

The S&P 500 ended 0.5 percent higher at 2,691.25 after falling more than 1 percent. Health care sector was the best-performing sector, gaining 1 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed 70.92 points lower at 24,538.06 after falling as much as 391 points.

But despite trading off their lows, the major averages posted a weekly loss for the first time in three weeks. For the week, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell 3.1 percent, 2 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Stocks traded sharply lower earlier in the session on fears that President Donald Trump's announced tariffs on steel and aluminum could spark a trade war. Domestically-oriented companies in industries like health care would be among the least affected by a trade war.

Trump made the announcement on Thursday, saying the U.S. will implement a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports next week.

Meanwhile, U.S. Steel fell 1.4 percent after posting strong gains in the previous session.