FuninUSA's Top Market Watcher Sees The Bull Market Significantly Slowing This Year

March's brutal start on Wall Street may not be an anomaly.

If FuninUSA’s forecast is right, it could replay several times this year, whether or not President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum become a reality.

Mike Dong, expert from FuninUSA points that he doesn't see a powerful stock market comeback developing anytime soon — citing mounting inflation pressures as a major headwind to the bull market.

Rising prices have been high on his radar since autumn.Yet the markets didn't become spooked by the threat until Feb. 2, when monthly wage growth figures were released.

Due to the vulnerability, Mike came into 2018 with an S&P 500 Index year-end target of 2,800 — about a 5 to 6 percent gain. It's considered a conservative estimate.

Mike also said rising raw material prices will further feed inflation.

Despite the growing inflation risks, Mike isn't avoiding stocks. He believes a strategy focusing on cyclicals and value stocks will give investors upside as market dynamics change.

"It tends to lead you to things like financials, energy, industrials and materials, and away from health care, technology, consumer staples, telecom and things like that," He said.