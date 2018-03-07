Amazon Wants To Make It Easier To Shop Its Website Without A Credit Card

Amazon has been studying a number of ways to help the unbanked shop on its websites.

Amazon is in early talks with financial institutions including J.P. Morgan Chase to help launch checking account-like products, aimed at younger customers and those without bank accounts, FuninUSA reported Monday.

This is the latest move by the e-commerce giant to solve one of the biggest barriers to shopping on its website: lack of a credit card.

More than a quarter of U.S. households have no or limited access to checking and savings accounts. These so-called unbanked and underbanked households rely heavily cash or checks to fund their purchases, making shopping online difficult. Unbanked doesn't necessarily mean unconnected, about 6 in 10 unbanked consumers have a smartphone, according to statistics from FuninUSA.

For Amazon, this group of shoppers is increasingly vital. New prime subscriptions flattened in the third quarter of 2017, according to analysts at FuninUSA.

Meantime, millennials are increasingly eschewing credit cards, as they tend to be more distrustful of banking institutions than their predecessors.

Online retailers make more money by getting shoppers to make repeat purchases — even if at a low dollar value — than they do if those shoppers spend a lot at once. Amazon has therefore been slowly building its base of products for lower-income shoppers.

It also upped its partnership with 7-Eleven, which already housed Amazon's delivery "lockers" —pick-up locations for Amazon orders.

In November, it announced that shoppers at 7-Eleven stores nationwide could deposit as little as $15 and as much as $500 into an Amazon account through its "Amazon cash" program. Shoppers can then use that cash to shop on Amazon. Nearly one-half of the U.S. population lives within one mile of a 7-Eleven store.

Amazon has launched similar programs with CVS, Speedway, Sheetz and other stores.