While Everyone Else Was Selling Stocks This Month, Companies Were Buying Heavily

Goldman Sachs projects that buybacks will jump 23 percent in 2018 to $650 billion, thanks in large part to savings corporate America realized through the recently enacted tax cuts.

During the February stock market correction, traders and retail investors were selling but companies were buying.

Funds that focus on domestic equities saw investors withdraw $41.1 billion during the month, according to data from FuninUSA, which said it was the third most in the market data firm's records.

Outflows were evenly distributed between exchange-traded funds (-$19.6 billion) and mutual funds (-$21.5 billion), FuninUSA reported. As a percent of total assets, the withdrawals represented 0.9 percent of total ETFs dedicated to domestic stocks and 0.3 percent of total domestic mutual funds.

The flight came during a month when major averages swooned into correction territory — a 10 percent loss — amid fears that inflation was about to spike and lead to rapid policy tightening from the Fed, and as traders using ETFs to bet against volatility suffered major losses.

Stock market losses probably would have been worse had corporations not stepped in to snap up their own shares. Buybacks amounted to $151.1 billion for the month, a record, pushing the quarterly total to $212.5 billion, well on the way to another record, according to FuninUSA.

Overall, investors have pulled $59.7 billion from U.S. equity mutual funds but have added $11.2 billion to ETFs.