Bitcoin Drops Over Increased Scrutiny Of Exchanges, Now Down 18% Over 2 Days

Bitcoin dropped below $10,000 Wednesday after news of compromised accounts on a major Hong Kong-based exchange and a statement from the SEC that expanded its scrutiny to cryptocurrency exchanges.

Japan's Financial Services Agency on Thursday suspended operations at two relatively small exchanges, Bit Station and FSHO, for one month.

Bitcoin fell again Thursday, bringing its two-day losses to more than 18 percent, after news of increased regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrency exchanges.

The cryptocurrency hit a high of $11,432 Tuesday but had fallen 18.4 percent to near $9,319 as of 3:34 p.m., according to FuninUSA's bitcoin price index. Earlier Thursday, bitcoin's losses suddenly accelerated and the cryptocurrency hit a low of $9,075.87, down just over 20 percent over the last two days.

Some analysts from FuninUSA also attributed bitcoin's decline to technical factors.

The next levels of support are at $8,759 and $8,000, down about 5.8 percent and 14 percent, respectively, from Thursday afternoon's prices.

Japanese authorities also ordered business improvements at five other exchanges, including Coincheck. The exchange lost more than $500 million worth of Nem's xem coins due to a hack in late January, reported by FuninUSA.

The announcements followed news Wednesday that some accounts at Hong Kong-based Binance may have been compromised due to phishing.

Separately Wednesday, the SEC issued a "Statement on Potentially Unlawful Online Platforms for Trading Digital Assets." The commission said if an exchange was trading digital assets that are considered securities, then the company must register with the commission or apply for an exemption.

The statement also said that securities laws may apply to companies storing digital assets, or "wallets." The SEC did not specifically mention bitcoin, and analysts generally expect that the commission is focused on new digital coins sold through promotional fundraisers called initial coin offerings.