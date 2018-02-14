How To Invest Big In The Medical Industry This Year

If you’re looking for stocks and other investments to grow your wealth, look no further than the medical industry.

Healthcare professionals and researchers are in demand more than ever, since disease and ailments are at epidemic numbers.

You can grow your money and aid these industries at the same time when you invest in those that are leading the pack. It’s not necessary to be a medical expert, but you’ll need to know which industries and companies are the wisest investments.

Below we’ll dive into three in-demand medical areas that can be lucrative for you.

Invest In Cannabis

California went fully legal for recreational use starting in 2018, Colorado has raked in a tremendous amount of tourism dollars when they legalized cannabis, and the writing is on the wall that several states are changing their laws for legal and recreational use.

As an investor, you’ll want to throw your hat in the ring and invest while the Cannabis industry is in its infancy.

This is a $7 billion industry that is only going to grow.

You can look no further than the stock market as a very accessible way to invest. Since Canada is set to legalize cannabis for recreational use later this year, you’ll want to align with the publicly traded companies that will be leading the charge. Companies like Canopy Growth, MedReleaf, and GW Pharmaceuticals are good bets.

Stay tuned to cannabis news, since this industry will only continue to grow and change throughout the year.

Invest In Popular Treatments

When you’re looking to invest in the medical industry, consider the treatments that a lot of people are receiving. If you’ve braved this year’s early winter storms, there’s plenty of evidence that ear nose and throat doctors will be continuously in demand.

These doctors treat allergies, sinus infections and other respiratory issues that people spend a lot of money on each year for treatments. This is a booming industry that is worth your attention if you’re looking to invest.

Getting to know what these doctors provide can be lucrative since more than 635,000 people in America each year get the SINUVA Sinus implant for their chronic sinusitis. Sinus infections are a problem that Intersect ENT focuses on through this surgery.

They’re forecasting long-term growth of 25%, which is why their stock and others dealing with ear, nose, and throat procedures are definitely worth your consideration.

Invest in the Pharmaceutical Giants

Finally, it pays to get to know the companies that are leading the charge in the pharmaceutical industry as a whole.

Do your research into their stocks and pick a couple to track, as you get to learn the market. Some examples of pharmaceutical companies that are safe investments include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Editas Medicine, and Johnson & Johnson.

While the medical industry goes through ebbs and flows, these companies have stood the test of time and should only see continuous growth throughout the years.

Consider these three areas of focus if you’re looking to grow your money by investing in the medical industry.