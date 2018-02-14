Why Ripple Is Showing Promise As A Cryptocurrency Leader

The Bitcoin drop continues, with experts speculating that it could hit lows of less than $2,000 before it's all said and done. This is after riding the wave of highs that reached approximately $20,000.

The correction of the cryptocurrency market is one of the largest in financial history, as they all fell at the same time. So while Bitcoin took a hit, so did Ethereum, Litecoin, Zcash, and Monero.

There are a lot of pieces on the chessboard, but Ripple is an interesting prospect to consider if you need a strong Bitcoin alternative. Below we'll dive into the latest happenings of Ripple, why it's fallen short lately and why it could lead the cryptocurrency resurgence.

A Fairly Young Currency

Bitcoin is in its infancy, but Ripple is its little brother.

Ripple is a cryptocurrency that launched in 2012 as a real-time gross settlement exchange. There are several servers that manage this exchange, and a number of perks that people enjoy which set it apart from Bitcoin.

For example, Ripple utilizes a HashTree rather than blockchain, gives virtually instantaneous payments, and doesn't require mining in the way that Bitcoin does. This token, XRP, is beginning to gain some traction and preference with banks as well. These XRP transactions also have lower and less fees.

Turning The Page And Climbing Out Of The Cryptohole

When Bitcoin fell, all cryptocurrencies fell at the same time. In the past few weeks, Ripple has fallen to less than 90 cents and risen to close to $4.

However, Ripple is showing signs of being the cryptocurrency to watch as the smoke clears.

Tuesday alone, Ripple saw a 22% spike and has the third highest market cap when compared to all cryptocurrencies. There's good reason to be optimistic about this continuation.

For instance, wall street and banks, in general, are trusting this currency and its savings and investment potential, which is making it a cryptocurrency that people are actually using, rather than just holding and waiting for it to rise in value.

It's easy to purchase this currency with apps like Coinbase, so snagging some XRP can be pretty straightforward.

While it remains to be seen whether Ripple begins to lead the charge, it's absolutely worth some consideration.