What Do Recent Senate Hearings Mean For Cryptocurrency?

The Bitcoin and cryptocurrency dust doesn't appear to be settling anytime soon -- as talks with financial chairmen to brainstorm potential regulations caused the value of Bitcoin to drop to $6,000, still down from its high of nearly $20,000.

The stakes set prior to this Feb. 6 Capitol Hill testimony were clear.

Officials with the Securities Exchange Commision and Federal Trade Commission would speak before the Senate Banking Commission, and we'd all come away with an under oath testimony that would solidify the government's stance on the future of cryptocurrency.

This came on the heels of the BitConnect platform closing down after accusations of being a Ponzi scheme, which caused the value of its token to fall from close to $500 to less than $40. Countries like South Korea went so far as to ban anonymous bank account cryptocurrency transactions on Jan. 30.

With government officials like the IRS searching for answers and many banks even banning crypto transactions, what did we learn from this recent Senate testimony?

Intrigue And Caution

These are the two words that best describe the hearing.

On one hand, John Clayton, the SEC chairman, said straight out that cryptocurrency participants on a large scale are ignoring are intentionally ignoring their laws. Clayton said that he doesn't buy the assertion that they simply aren't clear on the laws due to the fact that it's new territory.

He made it clear that he and the SEC's focus moving forward will be cracking down on those who attempt to skirt securities laws. While ICO's have raked in more than $4 billion, Clayton said that none have registered with the SEC.

FTC officials agreed that regulation is in order. However, they also noted that we're in the infancy of what we know about cryptocurrency and where it's headed. Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo said that officials should respect the authenticity and energy around cryptocurrency since it's gotten an entire generation interested in finance and investing.

He noted that they should look to work toward solutions, rather than be dismissive about the currency.

So What's Next?

During the hearings, Sen. Mark Warner stressed that during other hearings and commission meetings, it would take all hands on deck to create legislation and frameworks that are actionable.

In fact, Warner said that whatever agreements are formed will shape the future of our society, since blockchain and crypto assets will be as pivotal as wireless was when it came out. It would appear that parents will soon enough be fitting in cryptocurrency lessons between, tutoring sessions, and soccer practice.

It would appear that government officials are least on board to continue the conversation.

In the meantime, there are some intriguing cryptocurrency options popping up left and right. Those who missed out on Bitcoin the first few years may look to purchase some coin in anticipation of a potential rise in value. Ethereum, Ripple and other cryptocurrencies are also options that investors are watching.

In the past month alone, four new cryptocurrency ETFs launched.

These ETFs include BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, and KOIN.

We'll have to wait and see how these matters shake out, but it's clear that officials are paying attention and weighing in.