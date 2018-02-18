The Hour Glass - A Borsheim In Singapore At A Steal

The Hour Glass is a best-in-class luxury watch retailer in Asia with a long and proven track record.

Generates a ROIC of above 10%. Between FY2010 and FY2017, revenue and net profit grew by 44% and 48% respectively.

A growing middle class in Asia provides the secular growth driver for The Hour Glass.

Conservative view towards debt leverage. In a net cash position with debt/equity of about 10%. Consistent dividend payouts of about 30%.

At a steal - market capitalisation of S$465mn less free cash of S$113mn and investment properties of S$60mn means that the underlying business is valued at just 6.6X PE.