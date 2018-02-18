The Hour Glass - A Borsheim In Singapore At A Steal

The Hour Glass
The Hour Glass (HG:SP) (OTC:HRGSF) is a luxury watch retailer in Asia It is an official retailer of over 50 brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Hublot, Cartier, among many more. (The Hour Glass website)
Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange Mainboard, The Hour Glass has over 40 boutiques across Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand.
Founded in 1979, The Hour Glass has weathered through numerous economic crises (Asian Financial Crisis, SARS epidemic, Global Financial Crisis), and has grown from strength to strength.
For the financial year ended 31 March 2017, The Hour Glass reported revenue and net profit of S$696mn and S$49mn respectively. Compared with FY2010, revenue and net profit have grown by 44% and 48% respectively.
Are the long-term economic characteristics of the business attractive and can they be evaluated with some certainty?
- Despite a weak market in recent years, The Hour Glass still manage to generate a ROIC of above 10%.
A growing middle class in Asia provides the secular growth driver for The Hour Glass. Swiss global exports of mechanical watches expanded greatly from CHF5bn in 2004 to CHF15 bn in 2014 (12% CAGR), driven largely by Asian demand (in particular from China).
The greatest risk for The Hour Glass is a diminished role for multi-brand retailers. Industry forces (e.g. e-commerce, growing grey market, depressed sales) can increase this risk.
Nonetheless, we believe that multi-brand retailers and brands directly operating their own stores can co-exist. The Hour Glass’s best defence is to be best-in-class and out-conceptualise the competition.
The industry / Swiss watch exports has contracted since 2015 due to weak Chinese demand and a glut of inventory in global wholesale networks owing to overproduction. The severe market conditions have affected both retailers and brands. The consequent decline in The Hour Glass's profits and share price provides now, a buying opportunity for the long-term investor.
The industry will need to downsize to a more sustainable level by choice or by economic forces. After this market adjustment, based on The Hour Glass's quality and its exposure to Asian markets, The Hour Glass's revenue and profit should improve over the long-term.
Is management diligent, effective, rational, visionary and of a high integrity?
The founding family (Tay family) owns >50% of The Hour Glass and manages the business. Over the years, management has been passionate and enterprising in pursuing retail quality and business growth. Between FY10-FY17, revenue and PATMI increased by 44% and 48% respectively.
- The nature of retailing luxury goods is such that inventory is turned very slowly. Revenue generated is consequently low relative to capital invested in the business. To obtain a good return on investment, the ability to keep overheads low, in order to earn a decent margin on sales, is then a crucial success factor. Taking inspiration / guidance from Warren Buffett and Borsheim, Borsheim's low overheads allow it to offer lower prices than its competitors thus generating even more sales volume.
- The Hour Glass has an operating profit margin of ~9%, about 4 percentage points higher than its peer Cortina.
- Management believes in having a financially prudent balance sheet. The Hour Glass maintains a net cash position with debt/equity of about 10% (significantly below Cortina’s ~50%).
- In the past seven years, in good and difficult years, The Hour Glass had paid dividends. Payout ratio has been consistent at about 30%.
Is there a margin of safety in the share price?
Estimate underlying business earnings (excluding rental and fair value gain on investment properties) over the next 10 years to range from S$36mn to S$51mn.
- Free cash - The Hour Glass has cash of S$146mn as at 31Dec2017. Setting aside S$33mn for day-to-day business operations, there is free cash left of S$113mn.
- Investment properties - The Hour Glass has investment properties of S$70mn as at 31Dec2017. Applying a 15% discount, we value the investment properties at S$60mn.
- At The Hour Glass's current share price of S$0.66 (market capitalisation of S$465mn), and after taking into account the excess cash and investment properties, The Hour Glass's underlying business is valued at earnings yields ranging from 12.3% (Low Case) to 17.5% (High Case). Valuations are attractive in both cases.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HG:SP.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.