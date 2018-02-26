Bombardier, Accounting Wizardry

In FY 2017, reported losses halved and cashflow usage beat forecasts. Unfortunately, dig deeper and real shareholder losses are US$1.6bn, vs the reported US$0.6bn. Moreover, free cashflow usage of US$(0.8)bn would have been US$(1.2)bn without increased factoring and payables. In the headlines, Transportation sales exceeded their forecast but in the detailed notes they admit to inflating revenue, possibly by up to US$10bn. Aero-structure revenue, US$1.5bn, and profits, US$157m, are also described as growing even though, after consolidation, they are shrinking. The 2020 US$1bn cashflow forecast also seems to be based on more creative accounting and ignores a potential US$3bn increase in liabilities. Unless BBD produces a transparent forecast that includes future one-off cash costs, liability growth and cashflow usage, investors are being mis-directed. With an EV/sales of 1.35x and EV/EBITDA of 50x, even if cash margins double, Bombardier is expensive. We think fair value is closer to C$0.45 and conservatively zero. SELL

