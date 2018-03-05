Northern Technology Inc: Dcf Analysis

The DCF-modeling does not justify the current share price.

The company has low roic on its investments.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and services in over 60 countries either directly or via a network of subsidiaries, joint ventures, independent distributors and agents. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under the ZERUST® brand.

NTIC’s operating results are especially dependent upon the economic health of the economies in the United States and China. Since a significant portion of NTIC’s ZERUST® rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services are sold to customers in the automotive industry, adverse economic conditions affecting the automotive industry, in particular, may result in another adverse effect on NTIC’s net sales and its other operating results.



2017 2016 China 7,225,659 4,114,288 Brazil 2,394,730 2,172,297 Germany 711,923 — India 1,417,955 1,104,947 Other 6,031,162 5,237,553 United States 21,787,694 20,304,480 Total net sales 39,569,123 32,933,565

As you can see in the table above the most important areas for NTIC are the United States, where the company has achieved the most sales, and China where sales increased 75.63% since 2016. We can see that NTIC’s operating results are especially dependent upon the economic health of the economies in the United States, Europe and China.

The automotive sector is cyclical, the graphs of total vehicle sales in the US seem to suggest the break of the bullish trend that characterized the sector in recent years.

Domestic US auto production is downtrending and total vehicles sales are expected to decline both in the US and in China, this situation could lead to a growth in NTIC’s sales lower than expected.

DCF assumptions

I ’ve used a FCFF model to found the intrinsic value of NTIC.

Free cash flow to firm:

I’ve determined the growth rate of EBIT (1-T) making two assumptions:

1) The roic of the company converges to the average of the sector.

2) The reinvestment rate remains constant over the first 5 years. It is consistent with management announcement and historical data.

3) I’ve used the mean marginal tax rate of the sector 23.75% .

Terminal value:

To calculate the terminal value i've made three assumptions.

Perpetual growth rate chosen is 3%. Roic is 16.74% although the company in the last 4 years did not get a roic greater than 14.7%. Constant wacc. This choice implies that company will not change its financial structure over time but will invest using the large amount of liquidity available or using equity.

According to this model the value of NTIC amounts to 13.35 dollars per share.

NTIC is listed on the Nasdaq at $ 22.90 and should lose about 42% to reach the value assumed by the model.