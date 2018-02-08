Deep Value Idea: Long Baoye Group (2355-HK)

February 2018
Long Baoye Group (2355-HK)
Stock price as of Feb 7, 2018: HKD5.09 / share
Market cap: RMB2.4bn (HKD2.96bn)
Last reporting period: 6 months ended June 30, 2017
Investment thesis:
- Baoye meets the definition of a deep value stock or a “working capital stock”, originated from classic value investors like Ben Graham and Walter Schloss.
- Book equity as of June 30, 2017 was around RMB7bn, thus P/B is around 0.34x vs. 1.0x peer median (see below list of comps selected).
- Mean P/B is around 1.4x, but 1.0x is used to be conservative.
- Working capital (calculated as current assets minus total liabilities) as of June 30, 2017 was RMB4.3bn, ~80% more than current market cap.
- Almost RMB1bn debt (RMB988m) with cash balance of RMB3.9bn, we have net cash of RMB2.9bn, which is 20% more than current market cap.
- RMB3.9bn cash is separate from other restricted cash items on balance sheet (“restricted bank deposits” and “term deposits with initial terms over three months”), so it’s truly free cash.
- The company follows PRC’s defined contribution scheme for pensions, where it pays pension expense as % of employee salaries per period (called “employee benefit cost,” which was as little as RMB30m in 2016A). And there is no pension funding liability as what we would see in the US. Also, there is only RMB34m of future aggregate minimum lease payments for operating lease, which is negligible. Therefore, as there is no other off-balance sheet obligation, the debt shown on balance sheet is truly what the company really owes.
- Construction industry is highly sensitive to macroeconomic environment and China’s construction market is extremely fragmented with current players having little bargaining power against suppliers (building materials and subcontractors) as well as customers (giant property developers and government). As a result, the recent slowdown of China’s economy has negatively impacted many construction companies. Baoye is one of them (~70% revenue from construction business), having experienced stock price decline due to decrease in construction contracts in recent periods. In the meantime, most of its peers in below list have all suffered the same. Therefore, the stock has not performed well in the past year even though the stock market had a great bull run.
However, I believe that Baoye has been punished too much for this cyclical downturn and should come back to a level at least where peers are. Industries like manufacturing, real estate and construction along with infrastructural and fixed asset investment would always be the core of China’s economy. Considering future infrastructure expansion (e.g. Belt and Road Initiative) and further urbanization, building upgrades, etc., construction companies will come back as economy makes the transition. In my opinion, Baoye will likely gain more relative value than peers due to its currently extremely depressed valuation level.
- The founder, chairman and CEO of the group (Pang Baogen) currently owns around 33% of the stocks, which shows extremely beneficial interest alignment for shareholders. Not only does the most important person at Baoye own a significant stake in the company, but he has also increased his holdings in the company over time (see below table).
|
2014A
|
2015A
|
2016A
|
2017H1
|
Pang’s % Stake in Baoye
|
31.46%
|
31.64%
|
32.43%
|
33.05%
It is well-recognized that while there are numerous reasons for management to sell its company’s stocks, there is only one reason to increase ownership in its company. More importantly, in the face of declining climate for construction and economic transitioning, the chairman and CEO increased its ownership in the company.
Variant view vs. market:
- As a thinly traded, small-cap and boring no-name company with little research coverage, Baoye has been conveniently ignored and neglected by investors. Since 2015, the economic slowdown along with other headwinds (e.g. China’s tax reform and aging population) basically beat up the company, much more than warranted, in my view.
- Even if the discount to peer level is due to perhaps idiosyncratic competitive weaknesses (e.g. less operating leverage due to size), the current stock level does not justify the amount of value on balance sheet.
Catalyst:
- The company has initiated a share repurchase program around 2016 and it has bought back shares 19 times from December 2016 till May 2017. After its annual general meeting in June 2017, the company voted in favor of another round of share repurchase (up to 10% of total issued shares) for the upcoming 2017/2018/2019 fiscal years. With strong management-shareholder interest alignment, the share buybacks will likely happen and realize value for the company and its shareholders.
- As 2017AR earnings come out in March, a small rebound in economic activity could have a positive impact on the stock price, although this may not be as immediate
Risks:
- The economic downward cycle could be more extended than anticipated, causing the sector to fall further, although that would just make the stock even cheaper.
- If the board decides to halt its share repurchase program, the return of value might take much longer.
Valuation:
- The closest peers that are mostly traded on the same market (Hong Kong) are considered relative to Baoye. Median P/B is at 1.0x with average P/B at 1.5x. Median and average P/E are both at around 7x.
- If Baoye converges to peer P/B, based on RMB7bn book value and 1x P/B, this would mean HKD11.9/share (~580m share count), which would represent 135% upside potentially (current price HKD5.09/share). If Baoye (P/E 4.2x) converges to peer P/E, that represents increase in stock price to around HKD7.0/share (based on ~1.00HKD EPS), 37.5% increase based on current price of HKD5.09/share.
- To be conservative, I have excluded peer multiples that are unusually high but kept ones that are unusually low (such as Hebei Construction Group, 1727-HK). Full list below:
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
P/E
|
P/B
|
Relevance
|
HKG:2355
|
Baoye Group
|
4.2x
|
0.3x
|
Company in question
Peers
|
SHA:601668
|
China State Construction Engineering
|
10.9x
|
1.5x
|
80% construction and 15% property development, similar revenue mix to Baoye
|
HKG:0015
|
Vantage International
|
12.5x
|
0.5x
|
75% owning Able Engineering, below company
|
HKG:1627
|
Able Engineering
|
7.0x
|
1.6x
|
Pure-play construction company
|
HKG:1618
|
Metallurgical Corporation of China
|
8.1x
|
0.9x
|
Mostly construction / engineering contracts business
|
HKG:1727
|
Hebei Construction Group
|
3.6x
|
2.6x
|
Almost pureplay construction contracting business
|
HKG:1459
|
Jujiang Construction Group
|
5.1x
|
0.8x
|
Pureplay construction contracting business
|
HKG:1800
|
China Communications Construction Co
|
6.8x
|
0.9x
|
Mostly infrastruction construction
|
HKG:1186
|
China Railway Construction Corp
|
6.8x
|
1.0x
|
Mostly construction contracting business; but more towards infrastruction construction, esp. railways
|
HKG:0390
|
China Railway Group
|
7.7x
|
1.0x
|
Mostly infrastruction construction
|
HKG:8268
|
Deson Construction
|
3.3x
|
3.2x
|
Mostly construction, engineering and fitting out works
|
HKG:3311
|
China State Construction Int'l Holdings
|
8.8x
|
2.0x
|
Mostly construction contracts business
|
Mean
|
7.3x
|
1.5x
|
Median
|
7.0x
|
1.0x
Summary:
- Considering the amount of value on Baoye’s balance sheet, it should not be trading at such a depressed level compared to peers. Even if it doesn’t have as efficient operations (lower margins than peers), it is still a profitable business bringing in good positive cash flows to add to the pile of cash that’s greater than its market cap. Current headwinds may persist, but another decline would only present an opportunity to average down. I strongly believe that this is a long-term buy-and-hold opportunity and the patient will reap benefits to come.
- After a great bull year, we are seeing some market correction into February. As I write this report, Baoye is getting battered again, having fallen another 9% from a week ago. As expected, there has not been any real rational reason for the decline, but rather market sentiment. Thus, this will, in my opinion, make this stock even cheaper and a more attractive deep value opportunity for those with patience.