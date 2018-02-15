Some Solar Stocks Surge While The U.S. Renewable Energy Sector Experiences A Setback

In January, President Donald Trump imposed a 30% tariff on all imported solar power technology. The plan is spread out over four years, with the highest tariffs imposed in year one, followed by a gradual reduction to 15% in subsequent years.

The move caused a disruption within the renewable energy sector, a lucrative industry valued at roughly $28 billion. While some parts and materials are made in-country, approximately 80% are created abroad, and as such, developers across the country looked with concern at production timelines, with many opting to hold back major projects in anticipation of rising costs.

For example, shares of another domestic solar technology designer and manufacturer, SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR), are halted after diving 10.1%, despite positive Q4 earnings of $824 million. In its report, the company acknowledged that moving into Q1, quarter and full-year revenues will be lower, due primarily to the legislative change. SunPower’s planned $20 expansion is also set on hold until further cost-savings initiatives can be ironed out.

Yet, while some companies are being hit hard by the change, others are set to benefit from it. For example, shares First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), a U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer, rose 9% the week of the announcement, reaching $75.20 during after-hours trading. The reason? Experts believe it’s because First Solar produces differentiated and proprietary solar technology that’s nearly impossible to replicate in another production facility. As such, as demand for overseas technology wanes, interest stands to grow in their exclusive offerings.

Still, while domestic manufacturers are reacting, it’s important not to discount the way the change is impacting developers and suppliers overseas. Take SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) for instance. The Israel-headquartered company produces power optimizers and other monitoring solutions to enhance the performance of solar panels. It reported Q4 earnings this week, which industry analysts predicted would climb to $180 million. However, the actual totals surpassed these expectations, coming in at $189 million, which is a year-to-year revenue increase of a staggering 70%.

As the renewable energy sector continues to respond to this operational change, only time will tell how overall performances, efficiencies, and bottom lines are ultimately affected.