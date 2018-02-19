Bill Poulos: Cryptocurrency's Impact On The Stock Market

At some point, stocks may be traded in cryptocurrencies but it is not something to fear (since stock markets around the world are already traded in different currencies).

If cryptocurrency becomes a mainstream means of exchange in the economy, what impact will that have on the stock market and stock valuations?

There are at least two ways to look at this question. One is what would be the impact in the near-term—say in the next year or two (or three)—and then what would be the impact longer-term, say 5 to 10 years out?

In the near-term, there are at least a few ways that the cryptocurrency markets could directly impact the stock market. The first would be more of a psychological impact where markets are markets whether they are stocks, cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, commodities, or what have you, and any liquid market tends to behave in a similar fashion to any other liquid market over time. Now when markets are moving up and down, ebbing and flowing in a deliberate fashion, market psychology maybe somewhat bullish or somewhat bearish, or neutral. And the markets reflect that with deliberate price action but when a market becomes extremely bullish to the point where you have a parabolic move higher with nonstop higher prices you have the stage set for a crash in prices, which inevitably will occur where the market continues to scream higher—almost straight up—and then at some point runs out of buyers. When that happens there are air pockets below where the market just drops with no bids or very few bids, oftentimes crashing all the way back down to where the parabolic move started, and even lower than where the parabolic move started making a long-term lower low. This is what happened in the dot-com craze. This is what happens often in commodities markets. This is what happened in the gold market a few years ago. And this just recently happened with Bitcoin, where the coin screamed higher almost touching $20,000 before dropping like a stone back to the $6500 area, where it now has found support. So from a psychological standpoint, if investors see that Bitcoin has crashed, that plants the seed that any market can crash, even the current bull market in stocks. Whether it's related or not (we’ll never be able to prove it) following the Bitcoin crash of December we had the correction that looked like the beginning of a crash in the stock market just a month later. Now the stock market has only dropped about 10% (which does not qualify as a crash) but you could argue that the Bitcoin crash did influence the recent selloff in stocks—at least psychologically.

Now there's another near-term impact where a few companies have begun launching their own cryptocurrency and as soon as the market gets a whiff of that the stock can explode higher—1, 2, 3, 400% higher. And there have been at least a handful of those examples like that. Now that’s dot-com craze kind of behavior except it's limited to just a few stocks up till now. But if that kind of behavior becomes more prevalent in the stock market you then have the seeds for a potential wider spread bust in stocks—like we saw in the dot-com era. But as of now, the sum total market cap of all cryptocurrencies is still very, very small compared to the market cap of the American stock markets and sell shouldn't have anywhere near the impact on stocks that the dot-com companies did (when they were a very significant portion of the overall market cap of stocks).

But of course that will change overtime, and that leads to the outlook longer-term—where as the cryptocurrency market cap begins to grow even more rapidly than it is now, it will become significant in terms of the market cap of the stock market. And big markets tend to influence each other so, at that point, certainly the stock market price behavior could be impacted by the cryptocurrency market price behavior (and vice versa).

Another thing to ponder is as long as stocks are traded in dollar terms, with the dollar being legal tender, you could argue cryptocurrencies will have less of an impact than they would otherwise. But as governments, including the US government, begin to understand the impact of cryptocurrencies on our economy and our stock market there could come a time where stocks trade not only in dollars but also in Bitcoin. That would open a whole new can of worms as it would be unprecedented, uncharted territory. It's something to keep an eye on but is not necessarily something to be feared. For example, today US stocks trade in dollar terms, European stock markets trade in euros, and UK stockmarkets trade in British pounds. So I can't see why you couldn't have a stock market that trades in Bitcoin.

So this is all part of the Wild West, Wild Frontier that is cryptocurrencies; which is already having an impact on markets, just because these questions are being asked—and I suspect will continue to have a much greater impact as time goes on.

About Bill Poulos:

Bill Poulos is a philanthropist, published author, and financial educator. He has been trading since the 1970s and is co-founder and CEO of Profits Run. He grew up in Michigan and is married with three (now grown) sons.

Disclaimer: These are my own thoughts. I am not getting paid to write them. I regularly invest in cryptocurrencies, options, and stocks. There is always risk involved with investing money. Prior to investing, consult a licensed financial planner.