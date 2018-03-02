Bill Poulos: Steel And Aluminum Tariff Hysteria!

Bill Poulos is a financial educator and retired automotive executive. Here he shares his opinion on Trumps tariff announcement and the ways it could better the United States.

It seems our country has a voracious appetite for hysteria, always looking for the latest news or soundbite that can be politicized and exploited by the mainstream media, distorted, doing everything possible to promote widespread hysteria. Now there's no denying that the president's intention to place a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% tariff on aluminum imports was a surprise to the markets. But the only surprise was that he actually is doing it because the market knew all along that this was a long-standing campaign promise of the president. But they didn't believe he would do it. But unlike other presidents this president has a bad habit of following through on his promises.

You notice how suddenly everyone is now a trade expert and an economist who are predicting dire consequences as a result of this tariff. The problem here as I see it is our country seems incapable of having a fact-based coolheaded debate on the merits of any proposal including this one. So, what did you hear when the announcement was made? The market plunged, auto stocks plunged, steel and aluminum stocks went up, automotive costs are going to go up, people's jobs will be in jeopardy, the economy growth rate will slow, and other endless terrible effects will play out.

Of course, there was no mention that after an almost 2-year nonstop bull market, we have the first correction of greater than 10% that begin a month ago—which is quite normal for a market that’s gone up that long that fast. But somehow the market’s one or two-day recent decline is exclusively due to the tariff announcement. The pundits will always find news to explain what the market does for the purpose of entertaining all of us. Most of it is utter nonsense.

You notice there’s no discussion about why the US steel and aluminum industries are not competitive. Is it because foreign producers are being subsidized? Is it because foreign currencies are being manipulated? Is it because union wages in the US are too high? And oh, by the way, when did the US industry begin to become uncompetitive? My recollection is at least 30 years ago. It was the beginning of a long-term decline in the industry—so why wasn't anyone concerned about that in the past 30 years? Why so much concern about a tariff and so little concern about the structural decline of the US steel and aluminum industry? What about national security? Shouldn't the United States be able to produce its own steel and aluminum?

Let’s step back for a minute and look at the impact—potential impact—of this tariff on the price of the average vehicle. Assume for a moment, and these are very rough numbers, that there is approximately 1 ton of steel in your average vehicle. And let's say the cost of steel is currently a thousand dollars per ton, so that would be about $1000 of steel per vehicle. Now let's say the 25% tariff actually translates into $250 cost increase per vehicle. Now that's not a good thing on its own but if the average vehicle cost $30,000 retail and that $250 cost was passed through to the customer at the retail level, that would be less than a 1% increase in the price of a vehicle. I might be wrong, but it seems to me that's nothing to become hysterical about—especially if it reverses the structural decline of the US steel industry.

Now foreign countries may well retaliate in some fashion but that should set the stage for a more equitable trade arrangement among countries that does not continually disadvantage the United States. You see no one is talking about that today because they cannot think clearly and don't wish to do so in the midst of hysterical hyperbole. But when the dust settles—and the news on this is on page 10 of the New York Times—there will be no doubt serious discussions on international trade that promote more equitable practices and agreements that do not disadvantaged United States. And why would that happen? Because the president had the fortitude to impose a tariff as part of a negotiating strategy that apparently has not occurred to hardly anyone else. Pres. Trump is already three steps ahead of present-day thinking, waiting patiently for others to catch up.