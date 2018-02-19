Tapestry Is Worth Holding

Tapestry has recently reported the second quarter results which beated consensus of both EPS and Revenue. In addition, the company also expects revenues for fiscal 2018 to increase about 30% versus fiscal 2017, to $5.8 to $5.9 billion, which also beats the consensus of $5.83 billion.

Immediately following the good news, the share price increased sharply from below $45 to near $50.

The better-than-expected performance was mostly driven by increased profitability.

Here is a table summarized the operating results by brands. The numbers are adjusted to non-GAAP measures, meaning disregarding the one time charges related to acquisition and integration project. The Kate Spade 2016 numbers are from their 2016 10K.

3 months 3 months (in millions) 2017 2Q 2016 2Q $change %change Coach Sales 1229.6 1203.4 26.2 2.18% Gross Profit 846 830.2 15.8 1.90% Operating Income 361.2 338.7 22.5 6.64% Gross Profit Margin 68.80% 68.99% -0.19% Operating Margin 29.38% 28.15% 1.23% SW Sales 120.7 118.3 2.4 2.03% Gross Profit 74.8 76.2 -1.4 -1.84% Operating Income 23.6 22.2 1.4 6.31% Gross Profit Margin 61.97% 64.41% -2.44% Operating Margin 19.55% 18.77% 0.79% KS Sales 434.7 470.9 -36.2 -7.69% Gross Profit 275 278.8 -3.8 -1.36% Operating Income 92 94.7 -2.7 -2.85% Gross Profit Margin 63.26% 59.21% 4.06% Operating Margin 21.16% 20.11% 1.05%

Data Source: Tapestry and Kate Spade 10K & 10Q

As we break down the profitability analysis, we see healthy and growing operating margins across three brands. More specifically, Coach has increased revenue, comparable store sales and operating margin, except that the gross profit margin has slight decreased mainly because the footwear business was brought in house. Stuart Weitzman has similar results, and the deceased gross profit margin was mainly due to increased euro. While Kate Spade had less sales revenue than prior year because the company was reducing promotions and rebuilding the brand image, the operating margin is looking promising.

Overall, the profitability is comparable or better than some competitors/peers, as summarized from the table below. The operating margins are calculated based on their most recent quarterly report and are adjusted by non- recurring charges.

Operating Margin Tapestry total 22% Coach 29.38% SW 19.55% KS 21.16% MK Retail 22.90% MK whole sale 25% Jimmy Choo 13.70% Ralph Lauren 13.22% Tiffany 16.40% Estee Lauder 19%

Data Source: 10K/10Q of the above Corporations.

Tapestry is undergoing a few strategic reform to build a foundation for long term growth, which looks like in the right direction.

International Expansion

The company is acquiring the Stuart Weitzman business from distributor in northern China and taking control of the Kate Spade joint venture from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. This is a smart move to expand the Chinese market, which has a lot of growth potential. According to a recent article on Nikkei Asian Review, “Millennials inject new vigor into China’s luxury market”: “China’s luxury spending jumped by a fifth in 2017 as rising incomes and the spread of convenient payment technologies pushed younger shoppers toward the high end. Mainland shoppers shelled out an estimated 142billion yuan ($22.5 billion) for luxury goods in 2017, according to American consultancy Bain & Co., for the highest growth rate since 2011.” The trend that the sales from international markets grow faster than North America has also been repeatedly demonstrated in Tapestry’s annual report and the table below summarized from the 2017 10k is a good example. As in the table, the Coach brand has seen continuous organic growth in the international market, especially in the emerging Greater China market this is a growth model that Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade can copy.

Fiscal Year Ended Total Net Sales July 1,2017 July 2,2016 June 27, 2015 (millions) North America $2,349.50 $2,397.10 $2,467.50 International 1,715.20 1,704.00 1,622.00 Other (1) 50.00 46.00 59.10 Coach brand $4,114.70 $4,147.10 $4,148.60 Stuart Weitzman 373.60 344.70 43.00 Total net sales $4,488.30 $4,491.80 $4,191.60

Data Source: Tapestry 10K

While Kate Spade was growing internationally before the acquisition, their joint venture in China was not profitable over the past few years. With the right experience of the Coach team, there is optimistic potential for growth.

In addition to the actions in China, Tapestry is also buying back the Coach business in Australia and New Zealand from their distributor in order to gain greater control of the structure and resources to drive growth across portfolio in this market.

2. Building Synergy Across Brands

While Tapestry is aiming at building a fashion house by building three brands for diversity, the three brands can together achieve great synergy in several aspects. First, the Coach brand took the footwear business back in house and launched a series of designs with an expanded functions, including boots, sporty sneakers and dressing shoes. This move can leverage the resources of Stuart Weitzman supply and production chain and achieve an optimal scale of economy. Second, the Kate Spade brand will now strategically focus on handbags and accessories. While Kate Spade and Coach target different clientele with different designs, the synergy between leather goods is positive. Third, Stuart Weitzman is also designing handbags while keeping the footwear on trend. Again, synergy among three brands will enhance the efficiency of the fashion house.

3. Innovation In Designs

The company is investing in new designs. First, we are happy to see fresh and vibrant new collections of products under the Coach brand. The brand is rebuilding its fashionable and modern image to customers with a series of successful strategies, such as inviting Selena Gomez as brand ambassador, launching limited edition campaign with her, modernizing store images. Second, both Coach and Kate Spade are bringing in the customization concept, which is trendy and also differentiates the brands from competitors. This service is welcomed by customers and thus the company will continue the strategy to boost performance. Third, Kate Spade is launching smart watch to offer style with technology. Some other brands in the market have already introduced smart watches and this new product line from Kate Spade is keeping the brand in the front line.

Is Tapestry cheap or expensive?

I value the shares to be in the range of $47--$51, using the Gordon growth model. Here are my assumptions:

Because the company distributes constant dividend over the years, I use EPS to replace dividend in the model. I assume the EPS will grow at an annual rate of 15% for the next 5 years. The assumption is based on: a) The EPS growth in the past 2 years were 14% and 27%, b) The average annual return of the company in the past 3 years was 15.29%. and c) the fundamental analysis earlier builds an optimistic expectation for the company growth.

Fiscal 2012 Fiscal 2013 Fiscal 2014 Fiscal 2015 Fiscal 2016 Fiscal 2017 Average Annual Return COH 100 99.8 61.98 67.33 78.99 94.99 15.29% Peer Set 100 142.87 182.7 208.95 195.78 194.52 14.23% S&P 500 100 120.6 150.32 164.41 168.23 197.92 14.63%

Data source: Tapestry 2017 10K

3. I also assume the long term growth rate is 3%, in line with the GDP growth rate in the US.

4. The discount rate is assumed to be 9.5%-10%.

Because the valuation is based on several assumptions, I have prepared a table of possible valuation with a combination of different EPS growth rates and discount rates.

EPS Growth rate for the next 5 years Discount rate 9% 10% 11% 12% 13% 14% 15% 16% 8% 52.99 55.26 57.62 60.05 62.57 65.18 67.88 70.67 8.5% 47.96 50.00 52.11 54.30 56.56 58.90 61.32 63.82 9% 43.78 45.63 47.54 49.52 51.56 53.68 55.87 58.13 9.5% 40.25 41.93 43.68 45.48 47.34 49.27 51.26 53.32 10% 37.23 38.77 40.37 42.03 43.73 45.50 47.33 49.22

The stock is recently trading around $50. Therefore, the market implies that if the required return is 8.5%, the EPS is conservatively expected to grow at 10% annually in the next 5 years and 3% in the long run. Or on the more aggressive end, if the market requires a return at 10%, investors expect the company to grow at 16% annually.

As a result, I believe the market is being efficient and we should hold the stock.

Conclusion

Tapestry is growing big and fast and the market is rewarding the earnings of double digits growth. Hold the stock for a long term investment.