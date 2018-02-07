January 2018 Dividend Ace Portfolio Recap

Head on over to dividendace.blogspot.com for more information on the portfolio!

What a time to be an investor in the USA equities markets! The widespread gains have been very exciting to watch in 2017 and 2018. As a long-term-oriented investor, I know that there will always be these ups and downs, but I believe that this bull market will be talked about in history books.

January was one of my best months to date for dividends (before 2018, I was not tracking on a month-to-month basis, however it has been strong). I have continued to orient my portfolio towards the dividend paying/growing companies and I can see this paying off.

In January, the portfolio generated just over $40.00 in dividends. Now, 50% of my positions paid in this month; two of those are monthly payers, but my point is that I am not expecting this to be the norm. However, I am still targeting full-year dividends in the $500 range as I plan to continue to add to solid-yielding positions in my IRA through the year.

Below is the Dividend Ace Portfolio as it sits now:

Positons Strengthened:

AES - Position was roughly tripled in January. Some price weakness below the $11 dollar level concerned me previously, however, multiple positive catalysts exist that warranted me taking a larger position.

ValueAct, a well-known activist investor run by Jeffery Ubben took a stake in the company and was granted a board seat. The activist will help the company to continue to transition further towards green energy.

AES and Siemens Group have created a joint venture in 2017 named Fluence to provide energy storage solutions. The JV already has 56 projects lined up including a blockbuster $2B deal to overhaul the energy storage system for the Long Beach, CA area. Fluence may compete with Tesla once the energy storage solutions becomes a larger focus for the auto company, however, AES and Siemens certainly have the stronger and more stable backing.

The dividend was raised in Q4 from $0.12 to $0.13 / share; roughly an 8% increase, bringing the yield to an attractive 4.48% (as of 1/31/18)

F - Position was roughly tripled in January. Ford has been on a tear lately with good news from multiple sides, and the market continues to value it around a 10 P/E! Granted, I have less scars as I was not an owner in the market downturn, but still, in my book, Ford is undervalued. Here's just a few things:

F-150 continues to dominate the pickup truck market. These are some of the highest margin vehicles for any automaker, and Ford has really been firing on all cylinders when it comes to their mid and heavy duty trucks in terms of product quality and with upping the average MSRP (happening with all truck makers)

Ford stormed into the Detroit Auto Show with its new Ranger, slotting in below the F-150. It is yet to be seen if this cannibalizes any of the F-150's sales, however, the Ranger is aimed at younger buyers who may be looking for something more adventurous than a crossover or car.

Many people have shown concern for a looming credit crunch in the auto space, however, Ford announced that Ford Credit had a phenomenal Q4 with profit up 53% and full-year profitability strong.

In recent years, trim and option combinations have swelled, and Ford is looking to cut these back dramatically in vehicles such as the Fusion. This will create a much easier manufacturing process. Speaking of the Fusion, Ford isn't sure that it will continue the model into the next lifecycle. At first glance, this seems odd as the Fusion has sold well. However, with the demand and margins shifting towards crossovers, the business case for an entirely new Fusion narrows. Ford will launch the complexly redesigned Focus into the compact space, so it will likely test the competitiveness and demand for the car to help make a decision on the next Fusion.

Ford will continue to pay strong dividends at over 5% and announced a fat special dividend of $0.13 / share to be paid in March. At a low P/E of around 10x, high yield, and low payout ratio of < 40% made this an easy buy for me.

O - This position was more than tripled in January. Not a ton to say about this one. Market is tough on REITs right now with rates rising, but this player is a stalwart and is heavily diversified. In addition, its near-addition to the dividend aristocrats list (later in 2018, assuming more increasing dividends). One of the best players in the triple net lease area. Feels oversold in the low 50's however could still fluctuate with the rest of REITs in 2018.

GE - Added more, roughly equivalent to 1/5 of my previous size in January. This is far from a solid case. There are a multitude of problems, such as an SEC investigation, a massive pension shortfall, and ghosts from the GE Capital days still haunting the company. However, oil is back in style and I believe the Baker Hughes acquisition will start to pay off. This will most certainly require a long-term turnaround, but that alright, I have faith and I have time. I read an article that GE was going to get kicked out of the DJIA soon. Don't believe fake news, this has been there since 1892 and I don't see a case where it will get kicked out any time soon.

Looking forward to more fun in February.

-Dividend Ace