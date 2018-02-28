February 2018 Dividend Ace Portfolio Recap

Portfolio Update:

I started off last month's post with a short discussion on how exciting the markets had been up until that point. And I was not wrong, but I knew not what was in store for investors in February! In the second week, multiple catalysts drove the U.S. and international markets downward. These catalysts included VIX and XIV trading instruments which caused all sorts of problems, worries about treasury yields, and a wide range of earnings releases from great to just plain awful. It didn't help that investors who were expecting the market top called in a new downturn.

While February was a borderline correction with nearing a 10% drop from record highs at its worst, its showed its resiliency by clawing back in the final two weeks. While today, the 28th was another poor day in the markets, February has shown that bulls are still in control of the bigger picture.

Many investors were spooked by the month's performance and sold out of positions, only to find themselves looking for an equal or higher entry point as the correction reversed. I know this from interacting with many investors and hearing their claims that we are headed towards the next great downturn.

Monthly Dividends:

In February, the portfolio generated $23 in dividends. This was a slower month than January, however that was expected as nearly 50% of the positions paid dividends in January. On a FTM basis, the February dividends added $1.46 through reinvestment. Now, 50% of my positions paid in this month; two of those are monthly payers, but my point is that I am not expecting this to be the norm. I am increasing my full-year dividend goal from $500 to $550 as I am currently sitting around $460 on a forward basis and I will continue to add to solid-yielding positions in my IRA and brokerage accounts through the year.

Below is the Dividend Ace Portfolio as it sits now:

Positons Strengthened:

AES - Another quarter was added to this position which brought it up to a full position size. There were many catalysts that were discussed last month which I will not list again.

Growth in renewables

Deleveraging through divestitures and debt paydowns

EPS growth guidance of 8-10% through 2020

Strategic partnerships with ValueAct and Fluence JV

Positions Added:

WTR / Aqua America

This is a diversified water utility currently yielding 2.3%. A 1/2 size position was started in February with intention to bring it to a full position in coming months as I watch its performance. WTR has paid dividends for 73 consecutive years, with dividend raises for 10 consecutive years and a CAGR of dividends of 7.9% since 2012. The company has a conservative payout ratio of < 60%. This complements the other utilities held in the Roth IRA and adds the diversity of a water utility compared to other power utilities.

Last month, I ended with saying "Looking forward to more fun in February." If February was fun, I'm not sure I like having fun! But in all reality, I know months, heck, even years like February will come. I'll stick to what I know, what I believe, and compounding dividends.