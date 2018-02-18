NCMI 12.5% Dividend Yield And 30% Upside Under Conservative Valuation Assumptions

National CineMedia, Inc. - NASDAQ: NCMI (“NCMI”)

Current share price: $7.05 (as of 2/16/18)

Valuation target: $9.20

Background/Disclosure: I bought this stock at $5.53 on 11/13/17. The valuation target of $9.20 assumes 2.50% growth which is fairly conservative and achievable for the reasons described herein. If NCMI trades down following the Q4-17 earnings release in late Feb-18, it would create a buying opportunity (absent significant changes to long-term valuation/outlook). Management noted during the Q3-17 earnings call that they expect Q4-17 results to be near the bottom end of guidance, which may create a buying opportunity after the 31%+ total return in recent months.

Thesis

NCM has the #1 market share (~50%) in the on-screen advertising industry for movie theaters in the U.S. The industry is effectively a duopoly between NCM and Screenvision, who collectively have ~85% market share. NCM is the stronger of the two with 1.4x the number of screens and long-term exclusive contracts with the top 3 national theater operators (19+ years remaining) which will grow NCM’s market share under theater industry consolidation driven by the top 3 players.

NCM occupies unique “distraction-free” and valuable advertising space, offering advertisers and agency customers a marketing option that cannot be duplicated in any other medium (specific audience targeting, inability to turn off advertisement, higher engagement versus other mediums, multiple touchpoints in theater/lobby/smartphone, content production, and industry leading turnaround times of 72 hours).

Due to the lack of near-term growth opportunities and industry sentiment (declining theater attendance and national advertising spend), NCMI is priced at an attractive 11% free cash flow yield and 13% dividend yield. YTD Q3-17 performance declines (-6.5% revenue and -0.3% advertising revenue per attendee as theater attendance was -6.1%) overshadow strong Q3-17 results (+2.6% revenue and +22.3% advertising revenue per attendee as theater attendance was -16.1%) which highlight the resilience of NCMI’s unique advertising space and the value proposition offered to advertisers.

There is also a valuation scenario that is not so far-fetched when you think about the value of audiences’ attention for 20-30 “distraction-free” minutes during Friday evenings and Saturdays. What would the value of that time be worth to certain media players that are fighting for audiences’ attention? How would Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Google, and YouTube value that time? Probably a large dollar amount.

Overview

NCMI owns 49.5% (as of 1/26/18) of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM” or the “Company”), which is the operator of the largest in-theater digital media network in North America. The remaining equity is held by the “Founding Members,” which as of 9/28/17 was comprised of AMC ~15%, CineMark ~18%, and Regal ~18%, who are the 3 largest exhibitors in the U.S.

According to Nielsen, more than 750 million annual moviegoers attend the theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM's pre-show in 52 leading national and regional theater circuits. NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unique audience engagement with 20,600+ screens in 1,700+ theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50).

NCM derives revenue principally from the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in “Noovie,” its cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens across the U.S. NCM also sells advertising on a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies (lobby entertainment network or “LEN”), as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies.

As the #1 weekend medium to reach Millennials (age 18-34) in the U.S., NCM is the bridge between brands and movie audiences. NCM has long-term exhibitor services agreements (“ESAs” with 19+ years remaining as of Sep-17) with the Founding Members and multi-year agreements with network affiliates, which expire at various dates between Mar-18 and Jul-31. The weighted average remaining term (based on attendance) of the ESAs and the network affiliate agreements is 17.1 years as of Sep-17. The ESAs and network affiliate agreements grant NCM exclusive rights in theaters to sell advertising, subject to limited exceptions. Advertising is distributed predominantly via satellite through NCM’s proprietary digital content network (“DCN”). Approximately 98% of the Founding Members’ and network affiliates’ theater advertising is connected to the DCN (remainder by USB drives).

NCM’s 20,600+ screens under contract (1,700+ theaters) represents ~50% market share, 1.4x the nearest competitor (Screenvision with 14,300 screens and 35% share), while the #3 player Spotlight Cinema Networks has only 770 screens and ~2% share. In NCM’s DMAs, its market share ranges from ~60-70%.

As of YTD Q3-17, ad-related revenue is derived ~68% from national advertising, ~24% local/regional, and ~8% comes from beverage concessions. NCM allows the Founding Partners to purchase up to 90 seconds of screen time in order to advertise beverage concessions, satisfying their beverage concessionaire agreements. The LEN and lobby promotions represented ~4% of total advertising revenue for 2016.

Merits

Value Proposition

Unique Audience and Engagement Methods for Advertisers: NCM offers advertisers and agency customers a valuable and effective marketing option that cannot be duplicated in any other medium

210 million people in America self-identify as movie fans. The median age of movie audiences is 32 years old, versus 44 and 52 for cable prime and broadcast prime, respectively, creating a unique target audience for advertisers to reach. Movie audiences are 26% wealthier than the average American. NCM is the #1 network / advertising platform for Friday and Saturday evenings, and weekends are the days that people are most likely to make a purchasing decision. The dominant advertising platform Sun-Thurs is various TV broadcasting channels (various popular TV shows, Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, etc.). Per a Nielsen study, ads in NCM’s pre-show have higher brand recall and likeability compared to TV advertising (34% versus 26% for brand recall, and 22% versus 15% for likeability).

Ability to target specific audiences – NCM generally sells national advertising across its national network by film rating or groups of ratings, or by individual film or film genre grouping. This ability to target various groups of films offers national advertisers a way to target specific audience demographics at various price points and overall cost levels, which expands the number of potential clients. NCM’s “Cinema Audience Targeting Optimizer” allows advertisers to go beyond targeting by the Motion Picture Association of America rating (G/PG, PG13, and R) to build media schedules at the film and genre level, more effectively targeting a brand’s key audience by matching it to the movie titles and/or genres that can best deliver that audience in a given campaign schedule.

Captive audience / unable to turn off marketing message - Because of the impact of cinema’s state-of-the-art immersive video and audio presentation, movie audiences are highly engaged with the advertising and entertainment content that they view in the distraction-free theater environment. According to industry research, cinema advertising has significantly higher recall rates than advertising shown on television. Cinema is one of the few advertising mediums where the ability to skip or turn off the marketing messages is limited.

Higher engagement via 3-D ads – NCM also sells 3-D advertising, which runs prior to select 3-D films. 3-D advertisements provide average advertising CPMs that are higher than average 2-D pricing due primarily to the fact that 3-D advertisements have heightened recall based on third-party research.

360-degree marketing programs with multiple touchpoints throughout theater – NCM’s ability to bundle on-screen advertising opportunities with integrated lobby, online, and mobile marketing products offers advertisers multiple touchpoints to reach movie audiences before, during, and after the film to execute true 360-degree marketing programs. These multiple marketing impressions throughout the entire entertainment experience allows advertisers to extend the exposure for their brands and products and create a more engaging relationship with the consumer that is not available with broadcast or cable television or traditional display advertising.

As of Dec-16, NCM’s LEN had 3,000+ screens in 1,500+ theaters in network. The LEN screens are placed in high-traffic locations such as concession stands, box offices, and other waiting areas. Programming on LEN consists of an approximately 30-minute loop of branded entertainment content segments created specifically for the lobby with advertisements running between each segment. The same program is displayed simultaneously on all lobby screens within a given theater, which provides the maximum impact for advertisers. The ability to provide in-lobby marketing and promotional placements in conjunction with cinema advertising products offers integrated marketing solutions to advertisers that provide multiple touchpoints with theater patrons throughout the movie-going experience, which is a competitive advantage over other national media platforms.

NCM’s “Cinema Accelerator” digital product expands cinema advertising beyond the theater environment to reach digitally connected moviegoers before and after the movie experience, both online and on mobile devices. Cinema Accelerator identifies moviegoers through exclusive first party data sources including geo-location services, beacons, and transaction data for the moviegoers that enter the theaters in NCM’s network. Using the moviegoer as a filter, NCM can target specific demographics, genres or layer on other data to provide to advertisers with a match against their target audience. Digital ads are then distributed through multiple channels, including online and mobile banners, online and mobile pre-roll video and Facebook newsfeeds to reach moviegoers wherever they may be seeking entertainment information and content.

Content production for customers - For local clients, NCM serves as a creative agency and develops full sight, sound, and motion high-definition cinema advertisements to meet their needs and budget, which reduces a significant barrier to entry for smaller businesses. During 2016, NCM produced and performed post-production services for ~41% of the local advertisements that played on the network. The Founding Members also engage NCM for the production of their on-screen concession product advertisements and policy trailers.

Time sensitive advertising capabilities with 72-hour turnaround time - Lead-times for local and regional advertisers to run their ads in NCM’s pre-show are less than 72 hours from proposal to delivery of the ad on screen (comparable to TV), which is a significant improvement over the cinema industry’s traditional turnaround time frame and gives businesses that rely on time-sensitive promotional advertising strategies the opportunity to take advantage of the power of cinema, such as car dealerships, retail stores, and Quick Service Restaurants.

#1 Market Share via Exclusive Contracts with Top 3 U.S. Theaters

Under the ESAs, NCM is the exclusive provider within the United States of advertising services in the Founding Members’ theaters (subject to pre-existing contractual obligations and other limited exceptions for the benefit of the Founding Members). The advertising services include the use of the DCN equipment required to deliver the on-screen advertising and other content included in the Noovie pre-show, use of the LEN, and rights to sell and display certain lobby promotions. The Founding Members receive a monthly theater access fee (comprised of payments per theater attendee and payments per digital screen with respect to the Founding Member theaters included in the Company’s network, including payments for access to higher quality digital cinema equipment) in consideration for NCM’s access to the Founding Members’ theaters, theater patrons, network equipment, and use of theaters for lobby promotions. The weighted average remaining term (based on attendance) of the ESAs and the network affiliate agreements is 17+ years as of Sep-17.

Contractual Barriers to Entry

NCM was founded by the three largest movie exhibitors in the U.S. (AMC, CineMark, Regal) with exclusive, long-term, 20-year commitments. As these Founding Members are significant shareholders and receive theater access fees, there is little/no incentive to have NCM replaced. This structurally prevents competitors from gaining share in the industry via NCM’s channel partners. Presumably, although not confirmed, NCM’s scale commands the highest advertising revenue per theater or attendee, further preventing the Founding Members from looking for alternatives (even though they are contractual tied to NCM).

As it relates to new theater acquisitions made by the Founding Members, if an existing on-screen advertising agreement with an alternative provider is in place with any acquired theaters and the Founding Members elect to receive common membership units related to those encumbered theaters, they are required to make payments to NCM LLC on a quarterly basis in arrears in accordance with certain run-out provisions pursuant to the ESAs. For example, as it relates to AMC’s acquisition of Carmike theaters that are subject to an existing on-screen advertising agreement with an alternative provider, AMC will make payments to NCM. The integration payments will continue until the earlier of (I) the date the theaters are transferred to the NCM’s network or (ii) the expiration of the ESA. Integration payments are calculated based upon the advertising cash flow that NCM would have generated if it had exclusive access to sell advertising in the theaters with pre-existing advertising agreements. The ESA additionally entitles the Company to payments related to the Founding Members’ on-screen advertising commitments under their beverage concessionaire agreements for encumbered theaters.

High ROA Business Model and Incremental Margin on Additional Screens

NCM has maintained Adjusted OIBDA margins of 50%+ since 2009 as its cost structure is fairly minimal to deliver its product/services. Incremental revenue comes at a high margin since pushing advertising to additional screens does not incur significant incremental cash costs (although you can consider the additional shares awarded to Founding Members for additional screens as a cost or dilutive effect). Network growth is fueled by theater acquisitions of either the Founding Members or NCM’s various affiliates (45+ network affiliates that grew from 954 screens in 2006 to 4,100+ screens in 2017).

Due to the network equipment investments made by the Founding Members and network affiliates (in some cases through the DCIP digital cinema implementation joint venture) in new and acquired theaters and the requirements in the ESAs for the Founding Members to make future investments for equipment replacements, and the scalable nature of NCM’s infrastructure, NCM does not expect to make major capital investments to grow operations as the network of theaters expands. Capital expenditures have ranged from 2-3% of revenues over the last five years (during 2016 capex was $13.3MM, of which only $1.1MM related to investments in network equipment to add new network affiliate theaters).

Under the ESAs, the Founding Members are required to provide technology that is consistent with that in place at the signing of the ESA. NCM may request that the Founding Members upgrade the equipment or software installed in their theaters, but must negotiate with the Founding Members as to the terms of such upgrade, including cost sharing terms, if any. Alternatively, NCM may elect to pay for the upgrades.

Installed Base

At the date of NCMI’s IPO (Feb-07), NCM was granted a perpetual, royalty-free license from the Founding Members to use certain proprietary software that existed at the time for the delivery of digital advertising and other content through the DCN to screens in the U.S. NCM has made improvements to this software since NCMI’s IPO and owns those improvements, except for improvements that were developed jointly by NCM and the Founding Members, if any.

NCM’s advertising content is distributed predominantly via satellite through NCM’s proprietary DCN, which reaches ~98% of the 20,600+ screens (1,700+ theaters) currently under contract, and the remainder is distributed via USB drive.

Risks

Declining Theater Attendance & Impact of Reserved Seating/Online Ticketing

Certain factors could reduce the viewership of NCM’s pre-show, such as the expansion of reserved seating (utilized in approximately 41.2% of NCM’s network as of Oct-17), online ticketing, an increase in the number and length of trailers for upcoming films, increased dwell time of patrons in exhibitor lobbies before show time, and lower network attendance, which could result from shortening of release windows, more alternative methods of delivering movies to consumers, lower consumer confidence and disposable income, and a decline in the motion picture box office. These factors may reduce the attractiveness of NCM’s offering to advertisers. If pre-show viewership declines significantly, NCM is required to provide additional advertising time (“make-goods”) to national advertisers to reach agreed-on audience delivery thresholds.

Management noted on an earnings call that as reserved seating has increased in recent periods in NCM’s network (from 19% as of Dec-16 to 41% as of Oct-17), NCM has not seen a material decline in audiences arriving to the theater ahead of time during NCM’s screen time, nor have advertisers push for price concessions on account of this dynamic.

Competition

The market for advertising is very competitive. Cinema advertising is a small component of video advertising in the U.S. (0.4% of overall U.S. ad spend) and thus, NCM is competing with established, larger, and better known national and local media platforms such as cable, broadcast and satellite television networks, and other video media platforms including those distributed on the internet and mobile networks. In addition to these video advertising platforms, NCM is competing for advertising directly with several additional media platforms, including radio, various local print media, and billboards.

The movie theater advertising sector is dominated by two companies, NCM and Screenvision (14,800+ screens or 35% share compared to NCM’s 20,600+ screens or 50% share). Thereafter, the industry is highly fragmented, the #3 player is Spotlight Cinema Networks with 770 screens or 2% share. Screenvision serves various regional movie theater chains such as Regency, Carmike/AMC, and B&B Theaters (7 of the top 10 exhibitors per their website). Its 14,800 screens at 2,300 theaters equates to 6.4 screens per location while NCM is serving locations with an average of 12.1 screens per location. Screenvision is 19% owned by Carmike which was recently acquired by AMC. NCM attempted to acquire Screenvision in May-14 for $350MM but was ultimately terminated due to antitrust issues. Screenvision is majority owned by Shamrock Capital.

Continued industry consolidation driven by the top 3 exhibitors (AMC, CineMark, and Regal) should drive additional growth for NCM as the exhibitors have exclusive agreements with NCM and, in instances where the target uses NCM’s competitor, the contract must be switched over to NCM upon expiration.

Minimum Revenue Guarantees & Theater Access Fee Guarantees

NCM agrees to certain minimum revenue guarantees on a per attendee basis. If a network affiliate achieves the attendance threshold set forth in their respective agreement, the Company has guaranteed minimum revenue for the network affiliate per attendee if such amount paid under the revenue share arrangement is less than its guaranteed amount. As of Sep-17, the maximum potential amount of future payments the Company could be required to make pursuant to the minimum revenue guarantees is $84.3MM over the remaining terms of the network affiliate agreements. These minimum guarantees relate to various affiliate agreements ranging in term from 1-20 years, prior to any renewal periods of which some are at the option of the Company. During the nine months ended Sep-17 and Sep-16, the Company paid $0.1MM and $0.0MM, respectively, related to these minimum guarantees.

In consideration for NCM’s access to the Founding Members’ theater attendees for on-screen advertising and use of lobbies and other space within the Founding Members’ theaters for the LEN and lobby promotions, the Founding Members receive a monthly theater access fee under the ESAs. The theater access fee is composed of a fixed payment per patron, a fixed payment per digital screen (connected to the DCN), and a fee for access to higher quality digital cinema equipment. The payment per theater patron increases by 8% every five years, with this increase occurring for fiscal year 2017, and the payment per digital screen and for digital cinema equipment increases 5% annually. The theater access fee paid in the aggregate to all Founding Members cannot be less than 12% of NCM’s aggregate advertising revenue, or it will be adjusted upward to reach this minimum payment. As of Sep-17 and Dec-16, the Company had no liabilities recorded for the minimum payment, as the theater access fee was in excess of the minimum. During the TTM period ending Sep-17, theater access fee expense was ~18% of revenue.

Advertising Spend is Cyclical

Changes in the current macro-economic environment and in the national, regional, and local advertising markets present uncertainties that could impact the timing and amount of spending from advertising clients as expenditures from advertisers tend to be cyclical, reflecting overall economic conditions, as well as budgeting and buying patterns.

NCM experiences volatility in pricing (CPMs) over the years, with annual national CPM changes ranging from -16.4% to +9.6% over the last four years. During YTD Q3-17, NCM experienced a decline of 8.5% in national advertising CPMs (excluding beverage revenue) compared to the prior year period. This volatility in pricing can be driven by increased competition from other national video networks, including online and mobile advertising platforms, television networks and other out-of-home video networks and seasonal marketplace supply and demand characteristics. Volatility in pricing is also caused by changes in customer mix due to the variation in CPMs charged to each customer. NCM has also experienced volatility in utilization over the years, with annual national inventory utilization ranging from 109.3% to 128.3% over the last four years (quarterly volatility is more substantial). This volatility in utilization can be driven by the loss or addition of significant national contracts, whereby the timing and amount of these national contracts can be based upon the advertising budgets of customers, product launches, the financial performance of customers or other industry or macro-economic factors.

NCM and Screenvision collectively have an 85% market share of the on-screen advertising industry for movie theaters in the U.S. Absent significant price declines by Screenvision to win more share of advertising dollars, there should be a lower bound to CPM pricing in theatres due to the control these two players have over the industry. The unique value proposition and marketing options offered to advertisers that cannot be matched by other mediums prevents advertisers from ignoring the space.

Ownership / Structure

National CineMedia, LLC (NCM herein) is the operating company and is not publically traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI herein) is a publically traded entity that currently owns ~49.5% of the economic interests in the LLC. The remaining equity is held by the Founding Members and is convertible into publically traded NCMI stock one a one-for-one basis.

As the Founding Members add or remove screens from their footprint, they adjust the amount of NCM shares they own. For instance, as a result of AMC’s acquisition of Carmike in Dec-16, NCM issued additional shares to AMC on account of annual attendance at such Carmike theaters.

Per a judgement, AMC was recently required to divest the majority of its equity interests in NCM and NCMI, so that by June 20, 2019 it owns no more than 4.99% of NCM (AMC acquired Carmike, which owned a ~19% stake in Screenvision, NCM’s primary competitor. The DOJ viewed AMC’s influence over NCM and Screenvision as anti-competitive). Additionally, with certain limited exceptions, each of the ESAs prohibits the Founding Members from engaging in any of the business activities that NCM provides in the Founding Members’ theaters and from owning interests in other entities that compete with NCM.

On 9/18/17, AMC sold a significant amount of its shares to Standard General at a price of $6.09 per share. As a result, Standard General became an 8% owner of NCMI, then bought additional shares in the open market.

Outside/new investors may be able to find new growth avenues for NCM and drive increased share performance in the future (either via board seats, buyout, strategic partnerships, etc.). Standard General is nominating two candidates for board election at the 2018 meeting, along with Oaktree’s recent purchase of shares, should drive discussions regarding maximizing shareholder value. Otherwise, this is a valuable yet potentially underinvested asset under the ownership of AMC, Cinemark, and Regal that effectively dividends out its entire free cash flow.

Valuation

NCMI dividends essentially all free cash flow. The dividend of $0.22 per quarter ($0.88 per annum) equates to a 12.5% yield on a $7.05 share price. If you assume that shareholders have a 12.5% cost of capital, and free cash flows will grow at only 0.5% into perpetuity, fair value would be $7.60. Cash flows would have to decline ~8% in order for $7.05 to represent fair value:

Although quarterly results can vary due to cyclical advertising spend, quarterly volatility in utilization, and pricing fluctuations, long-term downside should be limited given the duopoly nature of the industry, NCM’s large installed base, leading market share, long term contracts with the top 3 theater operators, barriers to entry, and exhibitor switching costs.

If NCM can find any growth engines and grow it’s free cash flow at a modest 2.50%, the shares would be worth ~$9.20 per share. Shareholders are getting paid a 12.5% dividend yield in the interim. Growth engines may include:

Further theater industry consolidation by NCM’s Founding Members which will drive screen growth at NCM,

Cinema advertising represents 0.4% of overall U.S. ad spend. If NCM is able to make the slightest share gains against other advertising mediums, the gains to NCM would be substantial. NCM has recently increased its push to sell advertising by utilizing the annual television upfront selling process like premium video in the larger advertising marketplace. By making NCM an option in this and other industrywide and in-house agency planning and buying systems, they can remove barriers to entry by incorporating cinema into media plans and tapping into new pools of advertising dollars,

NCM may seek new ways to engage with its audiences (Fantasy Movie League), driving higher engagement and increasing the value of screen time for advertising,

Standard General’s presence on the Board will drive discussions about creating shareholder value instead of taking a back seat to theater and advertising trends,

International growth opportunities as Cineworld, the U.K.'s largest cinema operator, recently acquired Regal, among other international players coming to the U.S. and U.S. exhibitors expanding abroad, and

There is also a valuation scenario that is not so far-fetched when you think about the value of audiences’ attention for 20-30 “distraction-free” minutes during Friday evenings and Saturdays. What would the value of that time be worth to certain media players that are fighting for audiences’ attention? How would Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Google, and YouTube value that time? Probably a large dollar amount.