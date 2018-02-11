Andri Capital Sends Letter To Board Of Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.

February 7, 2018



To the Board of Directors of Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.:

As a shareholder in Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (“Renmin Tianli”, “ABAC” or the “Company”) we are writing to you now to share our views on the Company’s share price, capital allocation and prospects. Specifically, we are concerned about the following:

Share price underperformance

The shares of ABAC are significantly undervalued. On February 1, 2018, the market price was approximately $2.75/share. Yet the Company’s book value was roughly $11/share and its net cash value $7/share (cash & cash equivalents net of total liabilities), according to the latest quarterly filing (Sep. 30, 2017). In addition, the shares have practically stayed flat for five years with no dividends paid or shares repurchased, leaving shareholders with little if any realized return on their investment.

Excessive cash position

The Company’s balance sheet consists primarily of cash and cash equivalents. On September 30, 2017, the cash account amounted to approximately $60.4 million. That is roughly 65% of total assets and two-thirds of book value. This significantly exceeds the required amount to operate and grow the business.

According to our estimates the Company’s cash requirements for operations are as follows:

Working capital:

On September 30, 2017, the Company had roughly $5.3 million in inventories, $87 thousand in accounts receivable and $16 thousand in accounts payable and accrued payables. For the year 2016 the Company had sales of nearly $33.7 million on cost of sales of $27.3 million. Assuming the continuance of the above, the Company’s cash conversion cycle is approximately 58.5 days. As a result, Renmin Tianli needs a minimum cash balance of $4.4 million to finance this investment in working capital.



Operating expenses:

Assuming unchanged annual operating expenses as of December 31, 2016 this amounts to nearly $4 million.



Other current liabilities:

On September 30, 2017, the Company had outstanding current liabilities (excluding accounts payable) of nearly $3.5 million.



Capital expenditures:

The Company hasn’t provided estimates for future capital expenditures. However, in recent years this has ranged widely from approximately $0 to $9.3 million. In the most recent quarterly filing (Sep. 30, 2017) the Company said, “Our anticipated capital requirements for the next twelve months relate to purchasing breeder hogs as well as additional investment in our retail segment to expand our marketing and distribution channels. We also expect to incur modest expenses in maintaining our hog farms.” This does not imply the expectation of significant capital requirements. To err on the safe side, we may therefore expect capital expenditures to range from a minimum of $0 to a maximum of $10 million. As a rough and relatively high estimate, we can assume capital expenditures of $5 million.

In addition, Renmin Tianli holds $2.4 million in statutory surplus reserves. Overall, the sum of those reserves and the above (1) – (4) results in a total cash requirement for the Company of roughly $19 million. This leaves more than $41 million in excess cash.

Holding too much cash is bad for many reasons. It delivers little to no return to shareholders, lowers the return on equity, may cause inefficiency and complacency, and can lead to irresponsible capital allocation (e.g. acquisitions of low-quality entities in unrelated areas of business). It also adds unnecessary risk to have such a large portion of the Company’s assets in cash that is kept in non-insured and unprotected bank accounts in the PRC and Hong Kong.

Increasingly competitive market

Recently the Company has been facing lower hog prices as competition in the sector has been increasing. On September 30, 2017, the Company stated that “competitive pressures in the hog farm industry in China appear to be increasing as a result of the influx of large state and publicly owned entities”. Going forward, with new entrants and lower prices, we wonder if the market position of the Company will be strong enough to successfully withstand the growing competitive pressures.

In light of the above, we propose the following:

Share repurchases

Renmin Tianli should immediately authorize and initiate a share repurchase program. Such an action will signal to the market that the Company’s shares may be undervalued (and thereby adjust the share price to a more proper level) along with showing that here is a management that has intelligent capital allocation skills and shareholders’ best interests at heart. This will increase the credibility of the Company, lower its long-term cost of capital, improve efficiency and minimize the risk of sub-optimal capital allocation. Using excess cash to buy back shares at a market price below book value will also adjust the shareholder base to be more long-term oriented and reward long-term shareholders significantly due to the low market price at which the shares can be repurchased.

Since the Company is unlikely to be able to return all the excess cash to shareholders through open-market repurchases (due to the low market price, extensively large cash position, and low average trading volume) we believe that the board should consider returning any residual cash to shareholders by paying a (one-time special) dividend. Such an action should always be preferred to letting the cash sit idle in unsecured bank accounts or get wasted on sub-optimal, non-core acquisitions.

Strategic acquisitions or sale of company

Given the increasingly competitive market for hog farming and the extensively large cash position of Renmin Tianli it would be logical for the Company to pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen the long-term competitive position of the Company. This would happen with acquisitions of hog farms and/or related agricultural entities that would ensure the long-term viability of the hog-farming business and establish a “dominant” market position for the Company within the sector. The Company should not expand beyond the agricultural industry, like it did with Hang-ao and OV Orange in 2014, but should rather focus intently on strengthening the hog-farming and related retail business. Venturing into unrelated areas leaves the core hog-farming business continually weak, decreases overall focus, dilutes the brand value and diminishes market confidence in the Company.

Seeing how the Company has held an excessive cash position for approximately four years it would appear that the relevant strategic acquisition opportunities either do not exist, have been exhausted or are simply of such a small scale that they do not significantly affect the cash position of the Company. This would further substantiate our proposal for share repurchases (and capital dividend). If attractive opportunities do not exist and the Company finds itself unable to grow to significantly enhance its competitive position as larger entities enter the market, the Company might be better off considering other options. In that regards, we believe Renmin Tianli should explore the potential sale of the Company, a merger with a larger entity, or the option to take the Company private (if majority shareholders are interested). Unless the Company can at least match the business competence of the large state and publicly owned entities about to enter the market, the long-term viability of the Company and optimal road for shareholders might be better secured with a sale or merger.

We hope you review our suggestions closely and start immediately to take the appropriate decisive actions in the best interest of shareholders of Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.

If you are interested, we would be happy to further assist you in evaluating and determining the proper course of action for the Company. Our extensive knowledge and experience in corporate finance and strategy would prove useful and make it easier for you to make the best and right decisions.

Sincerely,

Stefan A. Stefansson

Founder/CEO

Andri Capital

