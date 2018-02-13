West Rock Is A Quiet Giant

WestRock will benefit from the continued growth of E-Commerce volume. The company trades at a P/S of just over 1 (1.05) these numbers are prior to KapStone addition and it will be interesting to see how the revenue expansion KapStone will bring plays out.

The packaging industry thrives on M&A and WestRock proves to be active and on the forefront of it all. Earlier during peak season in December, 2017 they bought the assets of Plymouth Packaging to further fuel this demand for shipping boxes. Also going back prior almost another year they finalized an even bigger deal to acquire Multi Packaging Solutions International in a deal sized at $2.28 billion. This active M&A strategy is what is driving such strong fundamentals from WestRock and making the company a money making machine.

WestRock paid a 18.5% Effective Tax Rate in 2017 which is not high and Trumps new tax plan will not help the bottom line suddenly due to a lower effective tax rate. Take note that Westrock previously was paying over 30% effective tax rate in previous years recently so expecting tax rates to stabilize at 20% will prove to be a positive long term. WestRock seems to be innovating and at the front of every aspect of the packaging industry. I believe this company will prove to be with no question the sole biggest packaging company in the world one day.

WestRock management also created value when they spun-off their chemicals division to form Ingevity which now trades as NGVT and this stock has been vastly outperforming the S&P.

The company just seems to be doing all the right things. They generated $2.2 billion of combined adjusted Free Cash Flow in FY16 and FY17, exceeding targets in each year. They also prove to be re-investing in order maintain and improve mill and converting network to keep the margins as high as possible. They re-invested over $1.8 billion. To add they increase the dividend by 7.5% which is equivalent to a combined increase of 15% since the company formed they also repurchased $756M worth of WestRock stock.

Cash from operations grew from $1.2 billion in 2014 to $1.9 billion in 2017.

While the companies total debt might rattle some investors $6.6 billion in total debt seems more than reasonable for a company who can generate over $1 billion a year in income and will prove to beat that number consistently for years to come.

Companies use WestRock everyday in order to operate. They continue to drive value by fighting hard for a certain vision. WestRock is able to operate at a lower total cost by always improving in packaging line and automation systems with highly efficient supply chain optimization. While they can keep the margins high they also have proved they can grow sales. Continued innovation to package design and structure to improved shelf appeal for companies.

The customers they provide to are steady and as time goes by WestRock will always be there for whoever needs any type of packaging.

"40 enterprise customers generate $4 billion in sales 75% of the 40 are buying significant amounts from multiple business lines across consumer and corrugated packaging segments >$200 million incremental annual run rate sales closed in fiscal 2017 with these 40 customers Significant progress and further opportunity to penetrate WestRock’s other 15,000+ customers"

WestRock Investor Relations report.

The M&A list continues as they previously acquired Star Pizza Box in 2017 along with US corrugated and Island Container.

The fastest way to grow in this industry is simply by buying the smaller regional players until there are no more because this creates pricing power and control. All the smaller players will be forced to sell to WestRock's more effective high margin operations creating a powerhouse. The other thing is names such as International Paper management does not seem to be active at all and it should be interesting to see how these two companies will compare in the long run.

other older M&A include... yes you heard that right there is even more.



An example of how companies benefit from WestRock would be an example of Titos Vodka. "The problem was due to increased demand, production transitioning from re-shipper cases to bulk glass to reduce material costs but needed higher speed packaging lines" The Solution was a Comprehensive solution leveraging corrugated packaging, folding carton, RTS partition and displays to consolidate previously fragmented packaging approach" a Win- Win -WestRock earnings call

I would only expect Strategic M&A to enhance current capabilities to grow revenue and maintain the strong margins. The company has also stated that it in Latin American remains attractive and growing packaging markets such as Mexico and Brazil.

With a bunch of positive catalyst the company will prove to generate large sums of cash flow. I hope management can continue and develop an even stronger growth story. With the way this company operates I believe they can drive value like no other names in the industry. If they can acquire companies with large revenue bases and simply keep the lean and mean approach and grind the profit margins to its fullest capability.

I see WestRock generating $18-20 billion in revenues in the near future while also maintaining net profit margins of the current level 11.5%.

This is a recipe for money making while the PEG is currently trading at 0.58.

I think everyone should keep a look out on this sleeping giant before it awakens.