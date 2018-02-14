US Foods Is Solid

US Foods partners with approximately 250,000 chefs, restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed, with nearly 25,000 employees. I believe that US Foods can drive value in the food industry. With the wide variety of private label products that companies in operating everyday rely on. This industry is competitive and like most profit margins are extremely vital. I am under the impression that even at such a low profit margin US Foods can still manage to generate cash flow over time due to just the volume of sales.

I come to the understanding that this company is under-appreciated by the street. The P/E is trading at 25.56 while the forward P/E is 15.75. P/S are at 0.28. The total debt is $3.71 billion. But it has decreased from the year prior from $4.7 billion. The effective tax rate of US Foods was 22.68% compared to the sector average of 25.53%.

This company seems to be headed in the right direction. Net income, EBITDA and volume growth from independent restaurants are all trending higher. One reason the margins can be so low in the short term is for the great prices to value the transactions and relationships between every order, this will hook in their customers for the long run. US Foods manages to innovative on new products. They sell bacon, french fries, shrimp to whomever needs it in bulk order and they then can mark up the prices. Obviously the profit margins are not going to be through the roof no, but the volume of sales will be high enough for them to be a strong and valuable company. US Foods entire business model is based on serve food to successfully operating business's. If this company can serve a large portion of what is eaten everyday that is valuable.

US Foods is expected to grow EPS at 37.58% next year and EPS next 5 years at 23.33%. They aim for a EPS next year at 1.90 and the company trades at $29.93 today.

As I had stated earlier US Foods main competition was Sysco and Performance Food Group, but those companies are for a whole another analysis. Although we can simply look at the brief fundamentals to compare between each company.

Sysco's P/E trades at 26.16 and forward at 16.75 times, where as Performance Foods Group trades at 19.49 trailing and a forward P/E of 15.76. Both companies net profit margins are slim because that is just the sector they are in. Sysco's most efficiently run operations sit at the highest net profit margin with 2.1% where as Performance Food Groups trades at merely 0.90%. Once again you have to take into account the amount of volume these guys are dealing with. I believe that the value of M&A is undeniable in these circumstances. The question is if it will get past the system, maybe within a deal to divest certain assets somewhere.

Sysco Revenue 2014- $46.50 billion

Sysco Revenue present- $57.0 billion



PFGC Revenue 2014- $13.70 billion



PFGC Revenue present- $17.3 billion



US Foods Revenue 2014- $23.0 billion

US Foods Revenue present-$23.8 billion

(data via finbox.io)

The fact is the piece of the pie is large and growing it seems somebody needs to eat somewhere. I think US Foods will to continue and execute by bringing in technology to access methods to sharpen up the operations and drive higher bottom-line margins. I personally like US Foods for me because it sells stuff that I like such as ribeye steaks, buffalo wings, french fries and burgers. I think that if any Amazon fear mongering comes along it will create a great entry point for one of these companies in a solid sector to be in. I think any M&A would be a powerful move. The thing is operations are so intensive that it might cause a problem of its own.

Some say its a living we all have to eat.