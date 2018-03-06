EFFECT OF INTEREST RATES ON ECONOMY

Interest plays a significant role in market functioning. Increasing or decreasing interest rates affect borrower and lender. The lender is one who gives money and gets interested, whether the borrower.

Interest rates play a significant role when you opt to decide monetary terms. An interest rate mainly affects your money related movements. One fact that anyone can understand easily is that higher interest rates will reduce your savings. On the contrary, if you get the higher interest rate by your savings account, then you would start putting an increased amount of money in your account because it would add on to your earnings. In simple words it can be said, everyone prefers to pay with low-interest rate and gain with higher one.

While analyzing it on a long-term basis, interest rates can also affect forecasted calculations of bankers, lenders, and people in the business. For example, to start a new business with low-interest rates would be more favorable and beneficial. But if the sudden hike in interest rate is being introduced in between, then business and future planning would positively get affected by it.

Effect on the relationship between borrower and lender

Interest plays a significant role in market functioning. Increasing or decreasing interest rates affect borrower and lender. The lender is one who gives money and gets interested, whether the borrower is one who takes the money and pays interest. In case of comparatively more savings on lender’s side, distribution of lending funds increases and in turn the interest rate decreases. On another side, when the number of borrowers increases and the savings seem insufficient to be distributed among all, then the price of money to be loaned increases, in turn, interest rate increases. Interest serves several crucial functions in a market economy.

There is no particular or decided natural rate of interest. The interest rates differ according to supply and demand attributes in different markets. There are also many foundational interest rates depending upon a central bank that affect the entire economy.

Effect on the Economic Structure

Interest rates also define the structure of the economy affecting the practical distribution of goods/resources and labor/workforce. It concludes growth and degradation of industries in which people are arranging financial capital.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) or the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) used terms like “total consumer spending”/”net manufacturing output.” It means that it is convenient to measure small attributes to make it up to big ones.

But while emphasizing on broad as well as macro, you may skip essential characteristics. Only the significant attributes do never justify the complete procedure. For example, we can consider the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA); according to which the total GDP growth of the United States in 2014 was 3.66% whether it was 6.31% in 2004. It does not indicate that the economic structure was double as powerful in 2004.

Effect on the Housing Market and Mortgages

Small interest rates make mortgages’ borrowing very convenient. It also supports long-run capital-intensive projects like construction of houses. The economic structure in 2004 was considered bad and specifically in the field of the housing market. The U.S. analyzed property sales and home pricing reports for six continuous years starting from 2001; in which the Federal Reserve decreased the decided federal funds’ rate from 5.5 to 1.75%.

Due to lowering interest rates, the number of borrowers increased, and various projects for long run were initiated. In this manner, people invested without thinking about even doubtful assets and savings decreased. These were all an attempt to get over the inflation. Many people got employment in the field of home construction in 2004 because of the market’s demand for their services which was indicated by casuistic attributes. In simpler words, the economic structure was totally at fault.

