FTSE 100 Halts 4-Session Skid, Recovers From 14-Month Low

U.K. stocks ended in the green on Monday, snapping a four-session slide, as supermarket chains Tesco and Morrison’s advanced, and as last week’s selloff offered opportunities to investors.

A better-than-anticipated reading for the British services sector helped London’s blue-chip benchmark shed some of last week’s poor performance that left the FTSE 100 at its lowest level in more than a year on Friday.

How markets moved

The FTSE 100 index UKX, +0.65% rose 0.7% to settle at 7,115.98. On Friday, the index sank 1.5% to finish at its lowest since December 2016, according to FactSet data.

The pound GBPUSD, +0.2246% traded at $1.3813, slightly higher than $1.3802 late Friday in New York.

What drove markets

U.K. blue chips advanced even as the pound rose following British services-sector data for February, as well as on a development in Brexit talks. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament Monday afternoon that officials are getting nearer to a Brexit-transition deal with the European Union.

“We are close to an agreement on the terms of a time-limited implementation period to give governments, businesses and citizens on both sides time to prepare for our new relationship,” said May in a statement. “I’m confident we can resolve our remaining differences in the days ahead,” she said. The U.K. is expected to leave the EU in March 2019.

A stronger pound can weigh on multinational companies that make up the FTSE 100 index, as revenues for those companies can be clipped by pound strength.

But weakness in the pound doesn’t always help push the FTSE 100 higher. Last week, sterling dropped roughly 1.4% against the greenback, but the FTSE 100 sank 2.4%.

U.K. equities were yanked lower as investors watched the unfolding of a possible global trade war. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S. through an order to be signed this week. That, along with concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at a faster-than-anticipated pace, weighed on U.S. stock markets and in turn put pressure on U.K. stocks.

U.S. stocks, however soared on Monday. More broadly on Monday, European stocks overall SXXP, +1.04% finished higher even in the face of political uncertainty in Italy after populist parties made what is seen as a surprisingly strong showing in Sunday’s general election in the country. However, no one party won an outright majority, according to initial projections. Italy’s FTSE MIB stock index I945, -0.42% fell but ended off session lows, down 0.4% at 21,819.91 after opening the session down by 2%.

Economic data

The IHS Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers’ index came in at 54.5 in February, better than the 53.5 estimate from FactSet.

What strategists are saying

“Sterling received a boost ... after data showed service sector activity grew faster than forecast in February,” said Robert Sapp, market operations at UglyBadger Media, in a note. “This is only the second time that the service sector has performed more strongly than the manufacturing sector since the Brexit referendum and points to a steady pace of expansion being maintained,” he said.

“The pound fell off heavily last week on fears that the distance between EU and the U.K. was still too wide for a transition deal to be close. However, it would appear that progress has been made,” Cincotta added. “GBP/USD is encountering resistance at $1.3860. A break through this level could see the pair extend gains to $1.3920 before it looks to target $1.40,” she said.

Stock movers

Shares of Tesco PLC TSCO, +0.99% and rival supermarket chain Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW, +1.26% rose 1% and 1.3%, respectively, after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Jeffries indicated it expects inflation pressures to ease, which should help food sellers.

“We believe we are now trading through the peaks of U.K. CPI pressures,” said James Grzinic, equity analyst at Jefferies. “The obvious benefits of reducing input headwinds and of a less defensively minded consumer should provide a more helpful backdrop to grocers from here.”

“Whether this will be supercharged by more modest discounter openings remains to be seen, but we are hopeful,” Grzinic said in a research note.

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB, -2.68% fell 0.4% after the bookmaker said Chief Financial Officer Alex Gersh plans to step down from his role once the company finds a successor.

More economic numbers

U.K. car sales fell 2.8% to 80,805 in February compared with the year-ago period, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. That’s a slower rate of decline from January’s drop of 6.3%.

Sales at Britain’s 20 largest online-only retailers climbed 23% over the last year, in large part as customers make more purchases on their mobile phones, said research released Monday by business consultancy RPC.