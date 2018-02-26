Market Conflict This Week: What To Watch

Includes: SPY, MU, CRZO, WLL, GPOR, ARRY, TGTX, IBB

The multiple conflicts still affecting the markets:

As one might have seen, the return of volatility has made it back to the markets and is still being persistent. What were the causes last week? As the title of this article and the previous one suggest its "Conflict"!

The conflict is the opposing views and uncertainty about politics, budgets, and deficits. What is the FED going to do with the raising of interest rates? How often and by how much are they going to raise them? It seems that the Fed's minutes released on Wednesday did not clear up any of the uncertainty. During Wednesday's trading one minute the market is doing fine and is up 300 points, but in the last hour of trading, we see the Dow end up down 160. The overnight futures Thursday were down another 140 points on the Dow going into the morning. That day ended with a small gain in a volatile session. Then a solid rally Friday propels the markets solidly higher, with the Dow up over 300 points.

Well, here are the continuing conflicts as I see them. Everyone is expecting or seeing a growing economy, corporate earnings growing, unemployment remaining low, and some wages maybe going up. The tax cuts are starting to give people more of their hard-earned money in their paychecks. With larger paychecks and more people working more cash flow is available to be spent in the economy. It has been reported consumer spending accounts for approximately 70 percent of all economic growth. So this must be good news? Yes, but due to that news, there is fear from the other side of the story. The good news gets balanced out by the Feds potential actions. The Fed is eying the possibility of inflation coming back, noticing a full employment picture, and a growing economy is preparing to raise interest rates. The fear is many market downturns or recessions have started due to the Fed overstepping on the economic brake pedal.

The continued talk about the rising yield for the 10 Year Treasury Note has added to the conflict recently. More financial pundits talk about the 3% level becoming a competitor to stocks as it rises. That there is a possibility fund managers and investors will sell stocks that have appreciated substantially in the last year and move to a safer parking place. In my opinion, this is overstated and overblown. In the past, many markets have done well with the 10 year above a 3% yield. The conflict here is that this adds a bit of fear and uncertainty to the market.

So the conflict comes down to this question. Can the economy continue to grow and expand while going up against the Fed raising interest rates? This conflict is something the markets have to figure out. While this happens, volatility will stay elevated, and the long-awaited market pullbacks or corrections may take place.

The MACD and Stochastic indicators help show the conflict or potential trouble with the 3-month chart of the SPY. The MACD has bottomed, started to trend back up, and experienced a cross-over with the black line leading. While the Stochastic is showing the rebound is headed towards overbought. So there is a tug-of-war happening contributing to an increase in volatility.

I like to watch these two indicators and recommend taking a look at them when you are making decisions to trade. It helps to pay attention to where the lines cross. For instance, we see the MACD is coming off its bottom, and the black leading line has crossed back above the red. I like to see a decisive cross on this as a confirmation. For example, at the start of the 10% market correction, there was an obvious crossing of the MACD lines. To me, this signals a change in trend that should not be ignored. The crossing does not stand out as much this week. So I am being more cautious of it continuing the direction. With the Stochastics many technicians use readings above 80 as overbought and readings below 20 as oversold. Currently, we are headed up towards the overbought area after the big rally on Friday. There are no strict rules on this. It may stay overbought or oversold for an extended period. The majority of January would be a good example. As shown the big rally in January continued while the Stochastics were elevated. In early February the MACD crossed down and gave the signal to sell. Many traders wish they did. The volatile 10% market correction followed. As with all things chart based, these indicators work many times, but not all times. They should just be used as a guide to go along with everything else a trader is looking at and considering.

My thoughts: It will be an interesting week. I did not like the reversal to the downside on Wednesday after the Fed minutes were released. As I mentioned this last week in my previous article: "Also looking at the chart, it appears we regained roughly half of the losses suffered during the VIX spike and market drop." I stated, in many cases, "this is where a bounce back rally gets stopped or slowed down." Please continue to be cautious and think "quality" names. There is a good possibility that the recent gains may not hold up. We are approaching a resistance area on the charts.

If the market does come down again, keep your watch lists ready. As usual with pullbacks and corrections, some good stocks get oversold, and it becomes an opportunity to buy. Just know the risks and conflicts! And NEVER bet the farm, house, or use high margin debt because there is always a risk of losing.

Some of the stock names that I am watching:

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Micron Technology (MU): Back in the first week of February, Micron released a strong earnings pre-announcement and raised guidance. Micron went up over 5% on Friday to $46.53 finishing up a good week. Their 2nd quarter full earnings are due out on March 22nd. Last week, Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and a $53 price target citing a joint venture with Intel (INTC) was going underappreciated. The analyst at JP Morgan also maintained an Overweight rating and gave a lofty $60 price target on the shares. The analyst followed Micron's raised guidance with a raise of his own and believed the company would be able to increase margins with continued cost reductions in NAND and DRAM. I do like this name for its growth and value. However, I would be cautious about how much it has already risen.



Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO), Whiting Petroleum (WLL): Both of these names were slammed down during the market correction. They are high beta/high volatility names. With these two names, having oil prices holding up at current levels is where they are supposed to make money. Whiting had what can be described as an AWESOME week. They reported a very well received earnings report Wednesday after the close. Q4 EPS of ($0.17), $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.30). Reports Q4 revenue $474.41M vs consensus estimate of $420.01M. They crushed what appeared to be low estimates. They also crushed any shorts in their shares with an over 23% rise in price last week! Carrizo will be reporting earnings on February 26th. The conference call to discuss 2017 fourth quarter and full year results will be on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Will their results be similar?

Gulfport Energy (GPOR): Gulfport is a natural gas name trading near 52-week lows. I considered it a value play and a bounce back possibility. The company is profitable and seems consistent and has come along way down this year. Losing nearly half of its value during the past 9 months. The company reported earnings after the close Wednesday. Q4 EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.06. Revenue of $338.7M misses by $0.57M. Earnings were well received here as the stock rose over 13% on the week. The trouble to watch out for here is Gulfport is tied to the price for natural gas.

Array BioPharma (ARRY) has been doing well with its earnings. Its pipeline dealing with BRAFm mutant melanoma and BRAF-mutant CRC (colorectal cancer) have been showing strong clinical trials results. Array also has ongoing collaborations with Bristol-Myers (BMY), Merck (MRK), and Pfizer (PFE). Array last reported earnings on February 6th. EPS of $-0.17 beats by $0.06, Revenue of $42.22M (- 5.2% Y/Y) beats by $15.55M. Reported cash and equivalents $420M as of December 31. Array also reported some positive drug results with a study involving its binimetinib/encorafenib combo. On February 8th, Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $24.00 (from $15.00) while maintaining its Overweight rating. I like this name and watch for good entry and exit points.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) makes my watch list as it has been making good progress with its lead candidate ublituximab (TG-1101) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). TG had a good day last Wednesday, up almost 10% on the day! They announced the publication of the results from the Phase 1 first-in-human study of umbralisib (TGR-1202), the Company's novel once-daily PI3K delta inhibitor, in The Lancet Oncology. I am going to conclude the data must have been promising! This company's stock continues to channel higher. I like the name, but I am very cautious and may wait for a pullback. I prefer not to chase stocks as they go higher to prevent overpaying.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has the same chart pattern as the SPY above, so be cautious in this sector.

Additional disclosure: I may trade next week in the ticker symbols mentioned, both long or short. My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice. Readers should do their own research before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.