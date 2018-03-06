Today's Trackdown: March 6th

If you go to Minnesota in January, you should know that it's gonna be cold. You don't panic when the thermometer falls below zero." - Peter Lynch



Stocks opened the week Monday with solid gains. Today's action took back about half of the losses from last weeks trading. The rebound in stock prices overcame the worry over possible trade wars and the possibility of rising interest rates. I see today's action as a technical bounce after a rough week and expect volatility to remain elevated.

Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC) last Wednesday and Thursday an expanded collaboration with Microsoft (MSFT). They will be working together on advancing the delivery of telehealth. Teladoc’s platform will be running on Microsoft's Azure cloud. The goal is to give hospitals and health systems across the country greater access to the virtual care solution. Teladoc is having a great year with growing its services into hospitals and health systems. Their product is now made its way into over 250 hospitals and health systems nationwide. The companies will be demonstrating at the Microsoft Health Forum Wednesday, March 7th and also Thursday, March 8th on Facebook live.

Teladoc received positive analyst commentary last Friday from Deutsche Bank. Deutsche's analyst raised their price target to $45 from $39 after Teladoc's Q4 earnings release. He maintains his buy rating on the shares. The analyst expects growth to continue as the company benefits from its recent Best Doctors purchase. Sales should continue growing as Teladoc increases its marketing strategy and platform utilization.

I like this name for its growth potential and for the sector, it is in. A company in the business of lowering healthcare costs also meets a current need.

Shares of Finisar (FNSR) were up 3.5% Monday after the announcement last Friday they are being added to the S&P 600 Index. Yet, Raymond James Monday downgraded Finisar to outperform from strong buy. James' analyst was particularly worried about Finisar's datacom business. Believed there is a possibility of margin compression due to competition. This is a volatile name and some caution should be used ahead of its earnings release on Thursday, March 8th after the close.

Jefferies & Co. lowered its rating on AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) from Buy to Hold on Monday, with a price target of $20.00 on the stock. Jefferies' analyst commented that the company's 2 FDA approvals in February were positive. She noted valuation for the downgrade after the stock had increased 50% in the last month. Potential generic competition for the company's drug Makena was also cited.



Big deal for Microchip:

After announcing a deal to buy Microsemi (MSCC), Microchip Technology (MCHP) was upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho. Microchip bought Microsemi for $68.78/share in cash, an equity value near $8.35B. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh assigned Microchip with a $110 price target. He expects the Microsemi acquisition will raise Microchip's 2019-2020 earnings to $7-$8 a share. On Friday, Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer noted Microchip's 'strong track record on M&A. He applauds the company's ability in getting accretive acquisitions. The analyst has an Outperform rating and $110 price target on Microchip. Also on Friday at SunTrust, Microchip was upped to a Buy from a hold. The price target was raised to $108 from $97 citing the deals accretive nature. The analyst at Piper Jaffray also raised his target to $110 from $100. He reiterated his Overweight rating.



I could not find any analysts negative on the Microchip buying Microsemi.

Last Thursday, Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) got an upgrade to Buy from Hold at Jefferies. The analyst sees value in the shares following its recent under performance. He stated the belief the worst is behind Carrizo. On Wednesday, SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann lowered his target price to $23 from $28. Operational issues at Eagle Ford and Delaware may have impacted production. He does maintain a Buy rating citing a favorable valuation and Carrizo's normally conservative guidance.

Note: Analyst ratings and comments are a good way to look into a company's stock. You should do your own due diligence and some further research before making any trading decisions.

Today, we take a quick look at Micron Technology (MU) as today's feature. The stock is up over 25% since its February lows. Micron climbed about 6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.03. It was Micron's first close back above $50 since September of 2000. The market cap of this name has reached over $60 Billion. Let's take a look at this technology company.



(Chart courtesy of finviz.com)



Company Overview:

Micron is a large technology company based in Boise, Idaho. Micron is a world leader in innovative memory solutions. It manufactures today’s major memory and storage technologies: DRAM, NAND, NOR and 3D XPoint™ memory. It designs and builds semiconductor memory and storage technologies.

Products:

Micron's products include; DRAM, DRAM Modules, NAND Flash, Managed NAND, NOR Flash, Hybrid Memory Cube, Multichip Packages, Memory Cards, and Solid State Drives.

Back in early February, Micron updated their fiscal second quarter earnings guidance.

Revenue expected in the range of $7.20 billion to $7.35 billion compared with prior guidance of $6.80 billion to $7.20 billion. Consensus was $7.02 billion.

Earnings expected between $2.70 and $2.75 per share compared to prior guidance of $2.51 to $2.65 per share. Consensus was $2.57 per share.

Micron has been benefiting due to the strong demand and tight supply for its memory chips. Their chips are being used in smartphones, PCs and data centers.

Analyst Commentary:

Last Wednesday, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on Micron and raised his price target to $55. Cowen's analyst believed the selling prices for memory chips are holding up well. Back on February 22nd, the analyst at JPMorgan raised his estimates expecting the supply of DRAM to continue being tight and balanced. He was still predicting a return of price declines later in the year. Stating Micron will still drive margins higher in 2018 based on further cost reductions in NAND and DRAM. JPMorgan maintained its Overweight rating and $60 price target.

Upcoming Events:

Micron has scheduled an analyst and investor day on May 21 in New York City. Their fiscal second quarter earnings report is being released after the market close on March 22.

Final Thoughts:

Micron has been hitting it on all cylinders it seems. This stock has performed very well this year. After the raising of earnings guidance in early February, the stock price has jumped with momentum going strong. I like the earnings growth and the products. Micron does appear to have an attractive profile. The only problems I can see here is maybe it has risen to high to fast.

To view more articles or blogs from this author as soon as they are published, or to view previous articles just click here or the picture below. Then select "Follow" me and choose the get e-mail alerts option.

Additional disclosure: I may trade next week in the ticker symbols mentioned, both long or short. My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice. Readers should do their own research before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.

Note: For a better mobile experience on Seeking Alpha click on the top right menu icon on most browsers and select "request desktop site".