SCl’s Q42017 Results: Still In The Game

Investment thesis

The company is a strong market player in the funeral sector with steadily growing revenues and income. It provides broad range of services and holds widely recognizable brands. Investors can be attracted by the constant growth of EPS and dividends. It can be an interesting long term investment opportunity.

About the company

Service Corporation International (SCI) is headquartered in Houston, Texas. At December 31, 2017 the company owned and operated 1,488 funeral homes and 473 cemeteries in 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its’s a company with a diversified brand portfolio providing customers with wide range of arrangements. SCI’s brands are as following:

Dignity Memorial (provides choice of obituaries, funeral homes or cemeteries from SCI’s network of over 2000 locations),Dignity Planning (an on-line planning tool allowing customer to create tailor made funeral planning and to share it with family and funeral home), Neptune Society/Trident Society (offers cremation options. Operating in nine states, the group is known as Trident Society in all California locations. It is known as Neptune Society in Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties), Making Everlasting Memories (helps preserve life stories to share with the family and friends),Funeraria Del Angel (a chain of funeral homes marketed for Hispanic populations. SCI assists families through specialized cemetery services with understanding of cultural needs),Advantage (offers traditional funeral services at low cost. It is a chain of funeral homes, which locations offer an economical alternative to traditional funeral homes. It provides limited selection of basic funeral services and merchandise),National Cremation Society (started in 1973 provides immediate-need (time of death) and planned-in-advance cremation services).

Source: Service Corporation International website





New financial results are now available

On 13th February SCI reported results for the 4th quarter 2017. The revenues grew from $731.3M in third quarter 2017 to $812.7M in the fourth quarter of the same year. The net income has exploded in the fourth quarter 2017 and gave the total number of $247.3M versus $56.2M the previous quarter (a rise due to income tax expense return of $113.76M and earnings before tax of $133.56M). Earnings per share were $1.32 in the fourth quarter 2017 compared to $0.30 the previous quarter. Dividends per share were $0.15 in the fourth quarter 2017 (same as two previous quarters) compared to $0.13 in the fourth quarter 2016 and first quarter 2017.

Source: SCI 4th quarter 2017 results

Total cash and equivalents was $330M in fourth quarter 2017 comparing to $267.9M the previous quarter vs $194.9M in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Net cash from operating activities was $112.7M in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $105.1M in the fourth quarter of 2016. Net cash from operating activities excluding special items increased to $124.2M in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $106.9M in the prior year quarter. This increase was partially due to increased cash earnings and favourable working capital impacts from improved cash collections. Total debt grew from $3.29B in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus $3.47B in the same quarter of 2017.

Source: SCI 4th quarter 2017 results

Source: SCI 4th quarter 2017 results

Outlook 2018

As SCI informs in its news release:

“Our outlook for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding special items is anticipated to be in line with our expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12% after consideration of special items expected positive impact from revenue recognition accounting changes and tax reform. Our outlook for net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items reflects an anticipated $20 million net decrease in cash taxes compared to 2017 recurring levels as a result of the decreased US statutory tax rate. Our 2018 capital improvements at existing facilities and cemetery development expenditures guidance of $185 million includes only minimal capital expenditures related to hurricane recovery.”

(In millions, except per share amounts) 2018 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items(1) $1.72 to $1.90 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items(1) $540 to $600 Capital improvements at existing facilities and cemetery development expenditures Approximately $185

Source: SCI news release

Conclusions

SCI is definitely a strong market player in its sector. If you wished to have a comparison to its peers you can read my other article here. The company has been steadily growing revenues and net income. Stock price is at this moment unfortunately at its peak at $38.45 compared to $30.73 as per February 2017. In fourth quarter 2017 SCI kept repurchasing its shares. The P/E ratio is at 19.14 as per 31/12/2017 vs 30.21 as per 31/12/2016, with ROIC at 2.95% per end December 2017 vs 2.81% as per end December 2016. There is an increased share buyback program which still can repurchase $400M worth of shares, but with the stock price around all-time highs this might not be the best use of the cash. It might better be spent on decreasing total debt. On the other hand the dividend has been increased to 17 cents, which is an increase by 13%.

Overall the company remains an interesting investing opportunity.