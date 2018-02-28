VCO: Devilish Wines Paired With Growing Dividends

VCO has been receiving multiple awards over the years and recently became gold medallist for Subercaseaux Grande Cuvée in Six Nations Wine Challenge in October 2017 which may bring more.

Vina Concha y Toro S.A. is a century old company which captivated consumers with powerful legend about Casillero del Diable, one of its most renowned brands worldwide.

I like my small vices, I cannot be blamed. I am sure you have yours too. I am particular towards good wines, especially those with interesting legend behind their names. This time let me share with you the story and some financial figures of VCO. I think it is worth giving it a chance.

History with the Devil

Not only is Vina Concha y Toro S.A (VCO) a company with over a century of tradition in wine making. It has also an unusual story to tell.

According to the legend, Don Melchor Concha y Toro – advised by the leading French experts of the time – started in 1883 producing high quality wines, which he kept in his personal cellar. Soon the excellence of the wines produced became famous, and some tenants started to stealthily enter his personal wine cellar to steal his collection. Ingeniously, Melchor Concha y Toro spread the rumour that the Devil appeared on the winery among the workers in the vineyard. Though this myth, he managed to salvage his best wines, and incidentally served to bring to life some of most powerful legends in global industry.

Source: Vina Concha y Toro S.A. site, Tour and Wine Experience

About the company

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (VCO) was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Santiago de Chile. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 12,515 hectares on 55 owned and 9 leased vineyards in the Limarí, Aconcagua, Casablanca, San Antonio, Maipo, Cachapoal, Colchagua, Curicó, and Maule Valleys of the Central Zone in Chile; 8 vineyards in the Maipú, Tupungato, Rivadavia, San Carlos, Luján de Cuyo, and San Martín regions located in Mendoza, Argentina; and 15 vineyards in Mendocino and San Luis Obispo in California. The company produces, distributes, and exports wine both nationally and internationally and operates through two segments, Wines and Other.

Products

In VCO’s Fine Wine Collection we can find the following varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Merlot, Syrah, Pinot Noir, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Red Blend, Sparkling and Late Harvest.

Under its Premium Wines VCO sells: Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Merlot, Shiraz, Pinot Noir, Malbec, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Viognier, Rose, White Blend, Red Blend and Sparkling.

Under Varietal Wines you can find the following varieties: Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere, Merlot, Shiraz, Pinot Noir, Malbec, Pais, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Moscato, Pedro Jimenez, Rose, White Blend, Red Blend, Late Harvest.

The full list of brands of all varieties you can find on the company website here.

Opinions on VCO wines

The company has been steadily growing its reputation among critics as well as consumers. Just to name a few awards: Subercaseaux Grande Cuvée earned the highest award, gold medal, in the most recent edition of the Six Nations Wine Challenge in October 2017. The 2017 Global Malbec Masters awarded the 2015 Gran Reserva Serie Riberas Malbec a gold medal. Don Melchor’s performance in the most recent edition of the Descorchados wine guide was nothing short of extraordinary. The 20th edition of the most important guide to Chilean wines delivered 95 points for the 2014 and 2015 vintages of Don Melchor, positioning both among the Best Cabernet Sauvignons and Best Wines of Puente Alto, chosen from among the 1.700 wines tasted for the 2018 edition.

You can find the whole list of VCO wine awards here.

What do the numbers say?

We observed seasonal fluctuations in VCO’s revenues and net income. VCO registered a dip as well as increases in revenues based on the quarterly figures. In the 4th quarter 2016 the revenues grew to almost $275M from $256M from the previous quarter of the same year. Followed by a revenue drop in the 1st quarter 2017 to $195M and steady increases through the second and third quarter of the same year.

ource: SeekingAlpha

When we look at the yearly figures without the seasonal fluctuations the NI has been steadily growing since 2015, while revenue registered a drop in 2016 to grow again in 2017.

Source: Stockrow.com

Source: Stockrow.com

Earnings per share grew in 2015 to $1.88 from rather steady marks of $1.68 in 2012 through $1.69 the year later, followed by a slight drop to $1.65 in 2014. EPS reached its highest in 2016 with $1.92. Dividends have been growing as well and in 2016 reached $0.83 from $0.76 the previous year.

Source: SeekingAlpha

In comparison to year 2014 the amount of cash decreased from $97.7 M to $61.2M in 2015 to register growth in 2016 to nearly $90M. The amount of total assets grew from $1.39M in 2015 to $1.5M the next year. Total debt was decreasing from $423.1M in 2015 to $375.1m in 2016. The P/E ratio increased from 16.25 in the end of 2015 to 17.53 the year later and is now back around 22.

Source: Stockrow.com

Company Vision

During the introduction of new products VCO sees innovation as a way to generate value for clients and shareholders. On the company’s website we can read:

Thanks to our innovation culture, the company has kept its leadership, which is manifested in a policy of knowledge management, the creation of multidisciplinary teams, the constant search of new technologies and processes to increase the efficiency in the use of resources, and the achieving of a sustainable development in harmony with society and the environment. This culture allows us to be aligned with new trends and the needs of consumers, by looking for new ways to keep satisfying them and building a brand image of excellence that is recognized worldwide.

Conclusions

The company keeps receiving wide attention for the quality of its products, receives more and more recognition at the market and among consumers due to its numerous awards. The market expects VCO to grow at the current rate. The best time to enter the stock was 2016 or early 2017. Currently the price is between 15 and 20% higher. I will keep a close eye at its results this year.